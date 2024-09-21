    Crypto Launchpad Gems Announces Web3 Gaming and AI Projects

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    After raising $198 million in one year, Gems returns with gaming company and AI platform
    Sat, 21/09/2024 - 6:04
    Crypto Launchpad Gems Announces Web3 Gaming and AI Projects
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Gems, a community-focused launchpad centered on an exclusive network of investors, has announced the launch of two new projects, Leia Games and Olympus AI.

    Advertisement

    The projects follow the success of the company’s first three launches, which collectively raised $198 million. 

    Leia Games is a Web3 gaming company, which aims to change the way people engage with games. Known as the "TikTok for gaming," the platform offers a variety of skill-based mini-games that use a unified in-game currency, creating an interoperable gaming ecosystem.

    HOT Stories
    Millions of XRP To Start Bullish Reversal? Ethereum (ETH) Makes Unexpected Comeback, Dogecoin (DOGE) Confirms Breakthrough
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Shares Stunningly Bullish Bitcoin Rumor
    "It's Pathetic": Ripple CEO Lambasts Scammers
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?

    For instance, players can easily move from one engaging game to the next, boosting interaction and fostering a vibrant community.

    Advertisement

    Olympus AI is a platform that integrates top AI models to create virtual "employees" capable of performing real-world tasks with exceptional precision and efficiency. These AI-driven workers collaborate to handle complex projects requiring a diverse range of skills.

    Both Leia Games and Olympus AI successfully passed Gems’ thorough vetting process. A team of experts rigorously evaluated each project's capacity for market disruption, the expertise of their teams and their long-term vision before extending an invitation to join the launchpad.

    Gems provides these early-stage ventures with a powerful platform, supported by a dedicated network of 4,000 leaders eager to invest and actively participate in promising opportunities.

    "We're thrilled to welcome Leia Games and Olympus AI to the Gems family," says Isaac Joshua, CEO of Gems. "These projects represent the cutting edge of innovation in Web3 gaming and AI, and we're confident they will thrive within our supportive ecosystem. By onboarding such high-caliber projects, we continue to deliver exceptional value to our Leaders and contribute to the advancement of the entire blockchain landscape."

    Following the launchpad’s successful debut, Gems is planning to roll out its own exchange by the end of 2024, further expanding its ecosystem. 

    Additionally, the platform is working on launching an academy to educate leaders and users about the projects, while also providing insights into industry trends and developments.

    Gems is a crypto launchpad dedicated to discovering genuine "gems" within the Web3 space through extensive due diligence. Its mission is to create a thriving ecosystem for blockchain projects, focusing on launching innovative ventures, building communities, penetrating new markets, as well as harnessing its global network of investors.

    #Gems #Leia Games #Olympus AI
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 21, 2024 - 0:01
    Millions of XRP To Start Bullish Reversal? Ethereum (ETH) Makes Unexpected Comeback, Dogecoin (DOGE) Confirms Breakthrough
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 19:51
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Shares Stunningly Bullish Bitcoin Rumor
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 21, 2024 - 0:01
    Millions of XRP To Start Bullish Reversal? Ethereum (ETH) Makes Unexpected Comeback, Dogecoin (DOGE) Confirms Breakthrough
    XRPEthereumDogecoin
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 19:51
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Shares Stunningly Bullish Bitcoin Rumor
    Bitcoin NewsMichael Saylor
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 20, 2024 - 16:40
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 20
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 16:39
    "It's Pathetic": Ripple CEO Lambasts Scammers
    Ripple NewsBrad GarlinghouseCryptocurrency Scam
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 15:37
    Grayscale XRP Spotlight Stuns Crypto Community: Details
    Grayscale NewsXRP
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Stashes Announces Presale of $STSH Token with Multi-Chain Accessibility
    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    LBank Successfully Concludes 'Meet Your Meme' TOKEN2049 Afterparty in Singapore
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Millions of XRP To Start Bullish Reversal? Ethereum (ETH) Makes Unexpected Comeback, Dogecoin (DOGE) Confirms Breakthrough
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Shares Stunningly Bullish Bitcoin Rumor
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 20
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD