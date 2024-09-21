Crypto Launchpad Gems Announces Web3 Gaming and AI Projects

Gems, a community-focused launchpad centered on an exclusive network of investors, has announced the launch of two new projects, Leia Games and Olympus AI.

The projects follow the success of the company’s first three launches, which collectively raised $198 million.

Leia Games is a Web3 gaming company, which aims to change the way people engage with games. Known as the "TikTok for gaming," the platform offers a variety of skill-based mini-games that use a unified in-game currency, creating an interoperable gaming ecosystem.

For instance, players can easily move from one engaging game to the next, boosting interaction and fostering a vibrant community.

Olympus AI is a platform that integrates top AI models to create virtual "employees" capable of performing real-world tasks with exceptional precision and efficiency. These AI-driven workers collaborate to handle complex projects requiring a diverse range of skills.

Both Leia Games and Olympus AI successfully passed Gems’ thorough vetting process. A team of experts rigorously evaluated each project's capacity for market disruption, the expertise of their teams and their long-term vision before extending an invitation to join the launchpad.

Gems provides these early-stage ventures with a powerful platform, supported by a dedicated network of 4,000 leaders eager to invest and actively participate in promising opportunities.

"We're thrilled to welcome Leia Games and Olympus AI to the Gems family," says Isaac Joshua, CEO of Gems. "These projects represent the cutting edge of innovation in Web3 gaming and AI, and we're confident they will thrive within our supportive ecosystem. By onboarding such high-caliber projects, we continue to deliver exceptional value to our Leaders and contribute to the advancement of the entire blockchain landscape."

Following the launchpad’s successful debut, Gems is planning to roll out its own exchange by the end of 2024, further expanding its ecosystem.

Additionally, the platform is working on launching an academy to educate leaders and users about the projects, while also providing insights into industry trends and developments.

Gems is a crypto launchpad dedicated to discovering genuine "gems" within the Web3 space through extensive due diligence. Its mission is to create a thriving ecosystem for blockchain projects, focusing on launching innovative ventures, building communities, penetrating new markets, as well as harnessing its global network of investors.