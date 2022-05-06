Crypto CEO Indicted in $62 Million Fraud Scheme

Mining Capital Coin CEO Luiz Capuci Jr. has been charged with orchestrating a massive cryptocurrency fraud scheme by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Capuci is facing a maximum prison sentence of up to 45 years after being slapped with a litany of charges that include wire fraud, money laundering, and securities fraud.

U.S. authorities allege that Capuci defrauded investors of $62 million together with co-conspirators. Mining Capital Coin claim that it had channeled its investments into crypto mining and trading, but this wasn’t the case. He assured investors that the company operated an expansive network of mining facilities that would be able to generate sustainable returns.