Cross-Chain Collaterals for Cardano Are Now Possible After Ardana and Elrond Partnership

News
Thu, 10/07/2021 - 15:01
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ardana will bridge Elrond with Cardano mainnnet
Cross-Chain Collaterals for Cardano Are Now Possible After Ardana and Elrond Partnership
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The stablecoin hub on CardanoArdana, has secured a partnership with Elrond blockchain architecture. The native token of the Elrond blockchain will become one of the first cross-chain assets that will be used for collateralization on Ardana platform.

Ardana will be used to bridge Cardano and Elrond. By connecting the two ecosystems, integration with a project on two chains will become possible, including token transfer between Elrond mainnet and Cardano chains. Later on, it is planned to enable cross-chain smart contract functionality.

Related
Steve Mnuchin on Tether: Stablecoins Must Be Backed by USD Held in Bank, Not Like Casino Chips

In the future, it will become possible to move assets from Cardano to Elrond by making them transferable with low fees. The native token, EGLD, will become available on Cardano and will be used as collateral on Ardana.

Stormgain
Stormgain

Elrond is a Layer 1 blockchain network that reached carbon-negativity and low fees even in the most congested periods. The network is available to run 100,000+ transactions per second (TPS) at a $0.001 fee.

Elrond's tokenomics include a limited supply and progressively decreasing issuance. EGLD token will contain a digital store of value for the next billion users and can be used as a collateral asset due to the intrinsic store of value properties.

Related
Steve Hanke Predicts Bitcoin Crash, Shiba Inu Breaks into Top 20 Cryptos: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To step further and create a more convenient blockchain infrastructure, Elrond introduced numerous innovations: Adaptive State Sharding and secure PoS algorithm, which enable linear scalability with an efficient consensus mechanism.

Ardana is a stablecoin hub that is necessary for building a DeFi foundation on the Cardano network. The stablecoin is backed by on-chain collateral and will help borrowers to take out loans by using ADA collateral or any other supported assets.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Tezos Development Hub in London Launched by TriliTech
10/07/2021 - 15:15
Tezos Development Hub in London Launched by TriliTech
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Mike Novogratz Predicts That Bitcoin Will Match Gold's Market Cap in a Few Years
10/07/2021 - 15:08
Mike Novogratz Predicts That Bitcoin Will Match Gold's Market Cap in a Few Years
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cross-Chain Collaterals for Cardano Are Now Possible After Ardana and Elrond Partnership
10/07/2021 - 15:01
Cross-Chain Collaterals for Cardano Are Now Possible After Ardana and Elrond Partnership
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan