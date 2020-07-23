Coinbase Processed $500,000 in Crypto Payments That Helped Businessman Carlos Ghosn Escape from Japan

News
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 19:48
Alex Dovbnya
Ex-Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn escaped from Japan because of a $500,000 crypto payment made by his son
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

America’s leading exchange Coinbase processed $500,000 worth of cryptocurrency payments made sent by Anthony Ghosn, the son of disgraced former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, to his father’s escape accomplice Peter Taylor, Bloomberg reports.

The Taylors helped Ghosn to pull off his Hollywood-style illegal departure that shocked the world in late 2019. Japan is currently seeking their extradition. 

$862,500 was also sent to Peter Taylor and his father Michael Taylor, which brings the total sum to a cool $1.36 mln.

Related
Story About Crypto Ransomers Kidnapping Norwegian Billionaire’s Wife Takes Shocking Turn

A cryptocurrency fix

Ghosn was arrested over embezzlement back in November 2018 after a whistleblower uncovered the fact that his lavish lifestyle was supported by Nissan’s funds. 

He reportedly owned luxurious properties in Brazil, France, the U.S., and other places around the globe.        

The Brazillian businessman once played one of the key roles in the global car industry, spearheading the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

After he put debt-ridden Nissan back on its feet and made it thrive, Ghosn earned the “Mr. Fix It.” monicker. 

This time around, crypto turned out to be the fix that helped him to infamously escape from Japan to Lebanon before being carted off to jail (along with that musical instrument case to break away from police surveillance at this home).   

image by bloomberg.com

In his recent interview, Ghosn slammed the current leaders of his former company for delivering “pathetic” results.    

“There is a market confidence problem in the alliance. Personally, I find the results of Nissan and Renault pathetic. The two companies are looking inwards.”

Related
Business Mogul Chris Kirubi Embroiled in 'Bitcoin Profit' Scam: Details

Coinbase cozies up to the government

As reported by U.Today, Coinbase recently sparked controversy by selling its analytics tools to U.S. government agencies.

The exchange’s CEO Brian Armstrong explained that it was necessary to maintain connections with the existing financial system. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
3 days ago

Here’s Real Reason Why Bitcoin Price Remains in Limbo
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 day ago

Once Bitcoin Breaks $10,200, I Expect Heavy Volatility to Kick In: Major Analyst
Yuri Molchan
News
3 days ago

Analyst Assumes ETH Price Ready to Blast to $500+ as Number of ETH Exchange Deposits Increases 30.4% in 24 Hours
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings