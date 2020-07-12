Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Breaks His Silence on Cooperating with U.S. Secret Service

News
Sun, 07/12/2020 - 08:25
Alex Dovbnya
Brian Armstrong defends Coinbase's decision to sell blockchain analytics software to the U.S. government
Cover image via twitter.com
Contents

In his Twitter thread, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong defended his company’s controversial decision to sell blockchain analytics tools to the U.S. government.

He insists that Coinbase only uses publicly available data in order to clamp down on those who use cryptocurrencies for illicit purposes.   

image by @brian_armstrong

Related
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Tries to Pitch Bitcoin to J. K. Rowling, Fails Miserably

Setting the record straight

Armstrong’s statement comes after the U.S. Secret Service signed a $183,750 contract with America’s number one cryptocurrency exchange to use its proprietary software called Coinbase Analytics over the course of four years.   

The $8 bln crypto behemoth also faced severe backlash in early June after multiple outlets reported about its procurements deals with other government agencies.   

Until recently, Armstrong had been mum about Coinbase’s close relationships with Uncle Sam that are harshly criticized by the libertarian-leaning Bitcoin community.

Now, he’s making a case for maintaining stronger ties with the traditional financial system that require compliance with existing regulations. This would make it possible for more fiat money to flow into digital assets.    

image by @brian_armstrong

Related
Breaking: Crypto Exchange Coinbase Expected to Debut on U.S. Stock Market This Year

Kraken CEO disagrees

In response to the latest Coinbase scandal, Kraken CEO Jesse Powell said that he didn’t want his exchange to develop its internal analytics business not to have a conflict of interest with its clients.

Moreover, he claims that selling these tools to the government was ‘at odds’ with their values.

Last year, Coinbase also appeared in hot water after hiring some former employees of Hacking Team, a Milan-based tech company that is notorious for working on surveillance software for dictators.    

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 hours ago

Charles Hoskinson's Cardano Giveaway Is Big Fat Scam
Alex Dovbnya
News
3 hours ago

Tesla Speculators Likely to Flock to Bitcoin Once Its Price Breaks Above $20,000: Economist
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 day ago

Bitcoin Price May Hit $9,600 as Soon as It Overcomes This Level: Major Analyst
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies