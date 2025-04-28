Advertisement
    Analyst Predicts Bitcoin's Endgame, Dogecoin Set for Gains in May, Price History Hints; 838 Million XRP Moved in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Mon, 28/04/2025 - 16:29
    Let's take a look at what happened in the crypto space over the last weekend of April in U.Today's news digest!
    Here are the top three news stories over the past weekend presented to you by U.Today. 

    Final Satoshi: Analyst predicts Bitcoin's endgame

    In an X post from April 26, Bitcoin analyst Luke Broyles shared his take on the mining of the final singular BTC. As stated by Broyles, the energy required to mine this last Bitcoin will exceed the total energy used to mine the first 20 million BTC. "[It will take] the entire first third of the 22nd century," wrote the analyst. The mining of the final Satoshi, Bitcoin's smallest unit, will demand even more — "infinite energy," according to Broyles. He believes that the model of Bitcoin's digital scarcity is designed to blow out to infinite difficulty to create an endpoint that few can comprehend. As a reminder, approximately every four years, a Bitcoin halving takes place; with each event, mining rewards are reduced, and the mining process becomes slower. The most recent halving set the reward at 3.125 BTC, while the next will lower it to 1.5625 BTC. At the moment, 19.85 million have been mined, with approximately 1.15 million remaining. The last Bitcoin is predicted to be produced by the end of 2140.

    Major meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) set for gains in May, price history hints

    With May being just around the corner, many investors wonder whether their preferred digital assets are going to demonstrate strong performance in the upcoming month, and DOGE holders are no exception. According to recent analysis of DOGE's price history, the meme coin could be poised for major gains in May. Historical data from CryptoRank shows that the concluding month of spring has often been a standout month for Dogecoin, with notable double-digit gains recorded in 2017, 2019 and 2020 despite general uncertainty in financial markets. On average, May tends to show better results for Dogecoin than most other months, with both the median and average returns showing green — a rare historical pattern worth attention. At press time, DOGE is trading at $0.1781, down 1.93% over the past 24 hours. The meme coin is showing signs of accumulation with higher lows forming on the charts. If price history holds and market sentiment stays optimistic, DOGE may be set for new gains as May begins.

    838 million XRP in 24 hours: Market recovery imminent?

    Following a spike in on-chain activity, XRP has once again demonstrated significant market potential. In a single day, more than 838 million XRP tokens were moved between accounts; such a notable increase in network usage used to happen before major price movements, raising speculation about a possible market recovery. Yet, XRP is struggling to maintain the upward momentum, as can be seen on its price chart. The asset is facing resistance after testing the 100-day exponential moving average, although it has managed to hold above the critical support level of $2.15. The rise in transaction volume indicates growing interest in the XRP ecosystem, which could lead to price volatility and a potential bullish breakout if momentum continues. For a strong upward move, XRP needs to break above the $2.22 resistance zone, which would pave the way to the $2.40 and even $2.60 resistance levels.

    #Bitcoin #Dogecoin #XRP
