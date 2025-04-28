Advertisement
Advertisement

    Cardano Welcomes Bitcoin With Lace Wallet Integration

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 28/04/2025 - 15:47
    Cardano Bitcoin DeFi takes major positive shift with Lace integration
    Advertisement
    Cardano Welcomes Bitcoin With Lace Wallet Integration
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson has announced the integration of Bitcoin (BTC) into the Lace wallet.  In an update on X, Hoskinson received the leading digital currency with two sentences: "You can now use Bitcoin with Lace. Welcome home, Bitcoin."

    Advertisement

    Lace: Strengthening Cardano’s multichain vision

    Notably, Lace is a crypto wallet developed by IOHK, one of the entities behind Cardano. The latest version of Lace 1.22 introduces Bitcoin Beta support, which means users can now store and manage their BTC directly in the Lace wallet.

    Related
    Cardano on Edge of Massive Breakout Versus Bitcoin
    Thu, 02/06/2025 - 16:08
    Cardano on Edge of Massive Breakout Versus Bitcoin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    This development was not possible before and is considered a major boost to the Cardano blockchain. Hoskinson's welcoming of Bitcoin symbolizes the Lace ecosystem's acceptance of the leading digital asset.

    Notably, this marks a significant milestone for the wallet and IOHK’s broader multichain ambitions. The Lace wallet plans to expand beyond Cardano and support other blockchains. Bitcoin is the first onboarding chain.

    This move aligns with Cardano’s vision to enhance blockchain interoperability and potentially boost ADA’s value.

    The last version of Lace 1.17.5 was released in late November 2024. That update improved syncing speeds and transaction data fetching capabilities, enabling seamless user interactions with complex blockchains.

    The same is being anticipated for the latest version of Lace 1.22.

    ADA market sentiment turns optimistic

    Interestingly, Hoskinson recently offered a bullish announcement to the Cardano community. He stated that the original scaling roadmap for Cardano has been completed.

    Related
    Cardano to Power Bitcoin With DeFi, Announces Charles Hoskinson
    Tue, 11/26/2024 - 10:28
    Cardano to Power Bitcoin With DeFi, Announces Charles Hoskinson
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    This has sparked optimism among users that the native token might begin to experience an uptick in price outlook.

    As of press time, the ADA price was changing hands at $0.7030, a 0.64% increase in the last 24 hours. Trading volume has also spiked by 67.57% to $28.53 billion within the same time frame.

    #Cardano #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 28, 2025 - 15:40
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Be on Verge of 300% Bull Rally, But There's One Major Requirement
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 28, 2025 - 15:31
    40,000 ETH Added as Ethereum ETF Sentiment Shifts
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding to Over $21m
    Trust Wallet Launches ‘Stablecoin Earn’ to Boost Crypto Earning Opportunities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding to Over $21m
    Trust Wallet Launches ‘Stablecoin Earn’ to Boost Crypto Earning Opportunities
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Welcomes Bitcoin With Lace Wallet Integration
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Be on Verge of 300% Bull Rally, But There's One Major Requirement
    40,000 ETH Added as Ethereum ETF Sentiment Shifts
    Show all