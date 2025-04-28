Cardano Welcomes Bitcoin With Lace Wallet Integration

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson has announced the integration of Bitcoin (BTC) into the Lace wallet. In an update on X, Hoskinson received the leading digital currency with two sentences: "You can now use Bitcoin with Lace. Welcome home, Bitcoin."

Advertisement

Lace: Strengthening Cardano’s multichain vision

Notably, Lace is a crypto wallet developed by IOHK, one of the entities behind Cardano. The latest version of Lace 1.22 introduces Bitcoin Beta support, which means users can now store and manage their BTC directly in the Lace wallet.

This development was not possible before and is considered a major boost to the Cardano blockchain. Hoskinson's welcoming of Bitcoin symbolizes the Lace ecosystem's acceptance of the leading digital asset.

You can now use Bitcoin with Lace. Welcome home Bitcoin https://t.co/37Ms3BfTIZ — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) April 28, 2025

Notably, this marks a significant milestone for the wallet and IOHK’s broader multichain ambitions. The Lace wallet plans to expand beyond Cardano and support other blockchains. Bitcoin is the first onboarding chain.

This move aligns with Cardano’s vision to enhance blockchain interoperability and potentially boost ADA’s value.

The last version of Lace 1.17.5 was released in late November 2024. That update improved syncing speeds and transaction data fetching capabilities, enabling seamless user interactions with complex blockchains.

The same is being anticipated for the latest version of Lace 1.22.

ADA market sentiment turns optimistic

Interestingly, Hoskinson recently offered a bullish announcement to the Cardano community. He stated that the original scaling roadmap for Cardano has been completed.

This has sparked optimism among users that the native token might begin to experience an uptick in price outlook.

As of press time, the ADA price was changing hands at $0.7030, a 0.64% increase in the last 24 hours. Trading volume has also spiked by 67.57% to $28.53 billion within the same time frame.