    Coinbase Lawyer Highlighted Critical Win for Crypto Industry

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Coinbase's lawyer believes this decision is going to change industry as we know it
    Thu, 28/11/2024 - 11:30
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a landmark decision, the Fifth Circuit Court ruled that in the U.S. it is illegal for the Treasury to impose sanctions on Tornado Cash smart contracts. This ruling supports liberty and privacy and represents a major win for the crypto community. Coinbase, a major participant in this legal battle, celebrated the decision as a turning point for individual liberties and decentralized technology.

    By removing Tornado Cash smart contracts from the list of sanctions, the court's ruling essentially permits U.S. citizens to reuse the procedure. An open-source tool for protecting privacy called Tornado Cash was sanctioned on the grounds that it made illegal activity possible. 

    However, the court determined that the Treasury had overreached itself because these immutable smart contracts are not considered property under the sanctions framework because they cannot be owned. Coinbase emphasized that outright banning open-source technology is not the answer, even though no one condones criminals abusing crypto protocols.

    The decision reaffirms that Congress did not intend to target a decentralized tool because of the behavior of a small percentage of users. By defending the rights of blockchain developers and users, this ruling acts as a vital check on government overreach. The court's careful review was appreciated, and Coinbase's Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal underlined the company's ongoing dedication to promoting just and open crypto laws.

    He emphasized the significance of encouraging creativity while maintaining accountability, a balance that this case aids in achieving. Coinbase promised to continue working to create a transparent and innovative regulatory environment in the United States and beyond.

    This triumph establishes a standard for how decentralized technologies ought to be handled in legal and regulatory frameworks, not only for Tornado Cash but also for the larger cryptocurrency sector. A landmark victory for liberty and cryptocurrency is certainly a big win for the industry and the freedom of digital assets.

    #Bitcoin
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

