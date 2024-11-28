Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce to Start Here, Ethereum (ETH) to Skyrocket? Toncoin (TON) Dominates Top 15

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market offering chance to alternative assets
    Thu, 28/11/2024 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce to Start Here, Ethereum (ETH) to Skyrocket? Toncoin (TON) Dominates Top 15
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    For Bitcoin, after its recent decline, a recovery may be imminent, despite the gloom around the asset. Following its peak of almost $100,000, Bitcoin underwent a correction, falling to the support level of $90,000. Technical indicators and historical trends suggest that this level could be the beginning of another upward leg. Recent Bitcoin movements have created a sound retracement within an otherwise robust uptrend on the chart. 

    The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates cooling from overbought levels, while the 50-day moving average continues to climb sharply. This lessening of purchasing pressure might offer the groundwork required for fresh bullish sentiment. Bitcoin needs to maintain its position at the current support levels, which are between $87,000 and $90,000, in order to attempt to reach the six-figure milestone again. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    If these levels are not maintained, additional downward pressure may result, possibly testing the $76,000 range. But the rally's high trading volume suggests that there is a lot of market interest and that buyers might return soon. It will take a combination of persistent buying pressure and market catalysts like institutional inflows or advantageous macroeconomic conditions to break above $100,000.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce to Start Here, Ethereum (ETH) to Skyrocket? Toncoin (TON) Dominates Top 15
    Fidelity's Timmer Names Main Driver of Bitcoin Rally
    SEC Predicted to Drop Ripple Case by Former CFTC Chair
    Dogecoin (DOGE) at Make or Break Point: Key Level to Watch

    On the other hand, Bitcoin's long-term trajectory is still firmly upward, bolstered by strong fundamentals such as growing institutional adoption and declining exchange supply. For the time being, everyone is watching to see if Bitcoin can maintain its momentum and defend important support zones.  

    Advertisement

    Ethereum hits resistance

    By breaking above the $3,430 resistance level, which has been a crucial barrier in recent months, Ethereum (ETH) has accomplished an important milestone. Because it represented the neckline of the previous double-top formation, a bearish chart pattern that could have precipitated a significant correction, this price point was crucial. 

    Beyond merely being a technical move, the breakout above $3,430 signifies a change in the mood of the market. This level has historically served as a technical and psychological barrier, and prior attempts to breach it were met with intense selling pressure.

    Related
    XRP on Verge of Breaching Key Resistance Level
    Wed, 11/27/2024 - 14:21
    XRP on Verge of Breaching Key Resistance Level
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Ethereum has disproven the double-top pattern's bearish connotations by crossing this barrier, paving the way for additional upward momentum. Ethereum has shown strong bullish signals on the chart. Long-term buying pressure is indicated by the rising moving averages, especially the 50-day and 100-day EMAs. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also still in bullish territory, indicating that more upside is possible before the asset is overbought.

    The next significant resistance level for Ethereum is between $3,800 and $4,000, if it can hold above $3,430. If ETH passes this test and consolidates above these levels, it may rise back to its prior all-time highs and spark a new market rally.

    But traders need to be careful. If $3,430 is not maintained, the market may retest the $3,100 or even $2,850 support levels. It will be crucial to monitor volume trends because declining momentum could be a sign of buyers' lack of commitment.  

    Toncoin explodes

    With a remarkable 19% gain in just one week, Toncoin has recently exploded on the cryptocurrency market. Given its prior inability to profit from the larger bull market this performance is noteworthy. TON is currently trading at $6.28, making it the best-performing cryptocurrency out of the top 15. 

    The chart indicates a strong bullish trend, with a notable breakout above the 50, 100 and 200 EMA levels. Notably rising momentum is indicated by TON's recovery above these important moving averages. In addition, the high volume that accompanies this price movement suggests that investors are becoming more interested, which could keep the rally going. 

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Millionaires Unleash Epic $130 Million Shopping Spree
    Wed, 11/27/2024 - 14:13
    Cardano (ADA) Millionaires Unleash Epic $130 Million Shopping Spree
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The next resistance level to keep an eye on if TON continues on its upward trajectory is approximately $7.50, a previous high from earlier this year. In the upcoming weeks, breaking this level might pave the way for $8.00 or even $8.50. If selling pressure increases, there may be a pullback to retest support at $6.00 or the 200 EMA close to $5.50.

    Overall, Toncoin's recent surge demonstrates its tenacity and may pave the way for further gains. For investors to confirm a sustained bullish trend, they should wait for a clear move above $7.50. 

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Toncoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 27, 2024 - 19:54
    Fidelity's Timmer Names Main Driver of Bitcoin Rally
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 27, 2024 - 17:02
    SEC Predicted to Drop Ripple Case by Former CFTC Chair
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unlock Pool Profits: Join EMCD x Bitcoin Mining World for Insights on Maximizing Mining Earnings
    Aventus Introduces Blockchain Factory for Effortless Enterprise Blockchain Adoption
    Lightchain Protocol AI Positioned to Lead the Multi-Trillion-Dollar AI Blockchain Sector as LCAI Token Presale Goes Live
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce to Start Here, Ethereum (ETH) to Skyrocket? Toncoin (TON) Dominates Top 15
    Fidelity's Timmer Names Main Driver of Bitcoin Rally
    SEC Predicted to Drop Ripple Case by Former CFTC Chair
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD