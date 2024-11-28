Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce to Start Here, Ethereum (ETH) to Skyrocket? Toncoin (TON) Dominates Top 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

For Bitcoin, after its recent decline, a recovery may be imminent, despite the gloom around the asset. Following its peak of almost $100,000, Bitcoin underwent a correction, falling to the support level of $90,000. Technical indicators and historical trends suggest that this level could be the beginning of another upward leg. Recent Bitcoin movements have created a sound retracement within an otherwise robust uptrend on the chart.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates cooling from overbought levels, while the 50-day moving average continues to climb sharply. This lessening of purchasing pressure might offer the groundwork required for fresh bullish sentiment. Bitcoin needs to maintain its position at the current support levels, which are between $87,000 and $90,000, in order to attempt to reach the six-figure milestone again.

If these levels are not maintained, additional downward pressure may result, possibly testing the $76,000 range. But the rally's high trading volume suggests that there is a lot of market interest and that buyers might return soon. It will take a combination of persistent buying pressure and market catalysts like institutional inflows or advantageous macroeconomic conditions to break above $100,000.

On the other hand, Bitcoin's long-term trajectory is still firmly upward, bolstered by strong fundamentals such as growing institutional adoption and declining exchange supply. For the time being, everyone is watching to see if Bitcoin can maintain its momentum and defend important support zones.

Ethereum hits resistance

By breaking above the $3,430 resistance level, which has been a crucial barrier in recent months, Ethereum (ETH) has accomplished an important milestone. Because it represented the neckline of the previous double-top formation, a bearish chart pattern that could have precipitated a significant correction, this price point was crucial.

Beyond merely being a technical move, the breakout above $3,430 signifies a change in the mood of the market. This level has historically served as a technical and psychological barrier, and prior attempts to breach it were met with intense selling pressure.

Ethereum has disproven the double-top pattern's bearish connotations by crossing this barrier, paving the way for additional upward momentum. Ethereum has shown strong bullish signals on the chart. Long-term buying pressure is indicated by the rising moving averages, especially the 50-day and 100-day EMAs. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also still in bullish territory, indicating that more upside is possible before the asset is overbought.

The next significant resistance level for Ethereum is between $3,800 and $4,000, if it can hold above $3,430. If ETH passes this test and consolidates above these levels, it may rise back to its prior all-time highs and spark a new market rally.

But traders need to be careful. If $3,430 is not maintained, the market may retest the $3,100 or even $2,850 support levels. It will be crucial to monitor volume trends because declining momentum could be a sign of buyers' lack of commitment.

Toncoin explodes

With a remarkable 19% gain in just one week, Toncoin has recently exploded on the cryptocurrency market. Given its prior inability to profit from the larger bull market this performance is noteworthy. TON is currently trading at $6.28, making it the best-performing cryptocurrency out of the top 15.

The chart indicates a strong bullish trend, with a notable breakout above the 50, 100 and 200 EMA levels. Notably rising momentum is indicated by TON's recovery above these important moving averages. In addition, the high volume that accompanies this price movement suggests that investors are becoming more interested, which could keep the rally going.

The next resistance level to keep an eye on if TON continues on its upward trajectory is approximately $7.50, a previous high from earlier this year. In the upcoming weeks, breaking this level might pave the way for $8.00 or even $8.50. If selling pressure increases, there may be a pullback to retest support at $6.00 or the 200 EMA close to $5.50.

Overall, Toncoin's recent surge demonstrates its tenacity and may pave the way for further gains. For investors to confirm a sustained bullish trend, they should wait for a clear move above $7.50.