    Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 Today Would Confirm That We Live in Simulation

    
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin to $100,000? Today might be the day
    Thu, 28/11/2024 - 5:52
    Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 Today Would Confirm That We Live in Simulation
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Superstate CEO Robert Leshner has stated that Bitcoin hitting $100,000 on Nov. 28 would make him a believer in the simulation theory. 

    "I don’t believe in Simulation Theory, but if it happens that would convince me," he said. 

    The largest cryptocurrency happened to cross its previous major milestones ($1,000 and $10,000) on Nov. 28 (in 2013 and 2017, respectively). 

    
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce to Start Here, Ethereum (ETH) to Skyrocket? Toncoin (TON) Dominates Top 15
    Fidelity's Timmer Names Main Driver of Bitcoin Rally
    SEC Predicted to Drop Ripple Case by Former CFTC Chair

    Now, Bitcoin is once again within striking distance of hitting the $100,000 mark, currently trading at $95,505. Bitcoin would need to add 4% today to achieve this milestone. 

    The simulation theory was proposed by popular Oxford philosopher Nick Bostrom in his influential 2003 paper. The simulation hypothesis boils down to the idea that a high-fidelity simulation could be created with vast computational resources. It is rooted in computationalist, a theory that views cognition as a form of computation. 

    Since the publication of the paper, the idea that our reality could be a simulacrum gained traction due to the proliferation of such technologies as virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI). Modern devices devices such as Apple's Vision Pro are already pushing the boundary of reality. 

    The proponents of the simulation hypothesis argue that the absence of concrete verifiable evidence might be an actual feature of a simulation since it helps to maintain an illusion of a base reality. 

    If Bitcoin does manage to hit $100,000, this might be a piece of evidence. 

    That said, Polymarekt bettors see only a 21% chance of Bitcoin reaching six figures this November. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

