Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 Today Would Confirm That We Live in Simulation

Superstate CEO Robert Leshner has stated that Bitcoin hitting $100,000 on Nov. 28 would make him a believer in the simulation theory.

"I don’t believe in Simulation Theory, but if it happens that would convince me," he said.

The largest cryptocurrency happened to cross its previous major milestones ($1,000 and $10,000) on Nov. 28 (in 2013 and 2017, respectively).

Now, Bitcoin is once again within striking distance of hitting the $100,000 mark, currently trading at $95,505. Bitcoin would need to add 4% today to achieve this milestone.

The simulation theory was proposed by popular Oxford philosopher Nick Bostrom in his influential 2003 paper. The simulation hypothesis boils down to the idea that a high-fidelity simulation could be created with vast computational resources. It is rooted in computationalist, a theory that views cognition as a form of computation.

Since the publication of the paper, the idea that our reality could be a simulacrum gained traction due to the proliferation of such technologies as virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI). Modern devices devices such as Apple's Vision Pro are already pushing the boundary of reality.

The proponents of the simulation hypothesis argue that the absence of concrete verifiable evidence might be an actual feature of a simulation since it helps to maintain an illusion of a base reality.

If Bitcoin does manage to hit $100,000, this might be a piece of evidence.

That said, Polymarekt bettors see only a 21% chance of Bitcoin reaching six figures this November.