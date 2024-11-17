Coinbase CEO Makes Intriguing Offer for Elon Musk's D.O.G.E

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has proposed a thought-provoking idea for the newly formed presidential advisory commission, the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.), led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. Announced as part of an effort to cut federal spending, streamline government operations and reduce the national deficit by $2 trillion by July 4, 2026, the initiative remains a hot topic in mass media.

So, Armstrong suggested that D.O.G.E. could be a great chance to change how the government spends money while making it easier for businesses to grow.

In particular, he advocated structural reforms that limit how much the government spends and suggested a constitutional amendment to cap total government spending at a fixed percentage of GDP, around 10% perhaps.

Another idea by Armstrong was to make government spending more accountable by using new ways to manage the country's money.

One example is a U.S. sovereign wealth fund. This would give every citizen a share, with extra money from the budget shared out as dividends. Armstrong said that this would make people and lawmakers think more carefully about how the government spends money. He also suggested offering bigger stakes to lawmakers to encourage them to support long-term economic growth.

Armstrong's comments came just as the price of the synonymous meme coin rose 12.22% with its market cap reaching $427 million. The project's visibility was boosted by the overlap between its branding and the enthusiasm of the cryptocurrency community.