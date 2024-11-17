    Coinbase CEO Makes Intriguing Offer for Elon Musk's D.O.G.E

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Coinbase boss Brian Armstrong unveils two epic ideas to supercharge D.O.G.E initiative led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy
    Sun, 17/11/2024 - 12:33
    Coinbase CEO Makes Intriguing Offer for Elon Musk's D.O.G.E
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has proposed a thought-provoking idea for the newly formed presidential advisory commission, the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.), led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. Announced as part of an effort to cut federal spending, streamline government operations and reduce the national deficit by $2 trillion by July 4, 2026, the initiative remains a hot topic in mass media.

    So, Armstrong suggested that D.O.G.E. could be a great chance to change how the government spends money while making it easier for businesses to grow.

    Related
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    Sat, 11/16/2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    HOT Stories
    XRP Still Down 69% After Recent Gains
    Crucial Scam Warning Made by SHIB Team as Price Begins to Surge
    XRP Price Hits $1 Historic Milestone
    Cardano's Hoskinson Goes to SpaceX, ADA Price Reacts

    In particular, he advocated structural reforms that limit how much the government spends and suggested a constitutional amendment to cap total government spending at a fixed percentage of GDP, around 10% perhaps.

    Advertisement

    Another idea by Armstrong was to make government spending more accountable by using new ways to manage the country's money.

    One example is a U.S. sovereign wealth fund. This would give every citizen a share, with extra money from the budget shared out as dividends. Armstrong said that this would make people and lawmakers think more carefully about how the government spends money. He also suggested offering bigger stakes to lawmakers to encourage them to support long-term economic growth.

    Related
    60 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Fri, 11/15/2024 - 14:00
    60 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Article image
    D.O.G.E. to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Armstrong's comments came just as the price of the synonymous meme coin rose 12.22% with its market cap reaching $427 million. The project's visibility was boosted by the overlap between its branding and the enthusiasm of the cryptocurrency community.

    #Coinbase #Elon Musk #Memecoin News #Meme Cryptocurrencies
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 17, 2024 - 12:02
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Stuck: What's Happening Between 50 and 6 Trillion?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 17, 2024 - 11:41
    Former SEC Official Predicts Crypto Crime Will Explode
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Prop365 Launches: New Prop Trading Platform
    A New Era of Player-Controlled Worlds: MetaGravity’s Vision with Edge of Chaos
    Prosper enters into long-term agreement with BITMAIN to provide Bitcoin miner hosting services
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CEO Makes Intriguing Offer for Elon Musk's D.O.G.E
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Stuck: What's Happening Between 50 and 6 Trillion?
    Former SEC Official Predicts Crypto Crime Will Explode
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD