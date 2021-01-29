Coinbase Infuriates Its Users by Disabling Purchases

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has disabled purchases of some cryptocurrency assets

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has halted USD purchases on its platform, with a plethora of users complaining about not being able to buy anything.

Anthony Pompliano of Morgan Creek Digital suggests that the issue might be caused by the ongoing liquidity crisis:

It could be a liquidity crisis where the exchanges don't have enough supply to fulfill demand.

Image by @cryptonary

As reported by U.Today, the biggest U.S. exchange started experiencing outages earlier today after Bitcoin soared above $38,000.

Because of unprecedented demand, Coinbase managed to surpass video-sharing social media TikTok on Apple's App Store.

UPDATE 1: At 4:52 p.m. UTC, the exchange informed its users that it was "working hard" to resolve the issue:

We are continuing to investigate a technical issue that caused us to disable trading and working hard to get the service back to normal.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.