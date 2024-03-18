Advertisement
AD

Polkadot, Cardano, Litecoin Attract $6.3 Million Inflows in Epic Market Boom

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Positive inflows highlight growing appeal as investors seek exposure to assets other than Bitcoin
Mon, 18/03/2024 - 16:00
Polkadot, Cardano, Litecoin Attract $6.3 Million Inflows in Epic Market Boom
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to the most recent CoinShares report, major cryptocurrencies Polkadot (DOT), Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC) have collectively attracted a whopping $6.3 million in inflows amid an epic market boom, signaling renewed investor interest in these digital assets.

Advertisement

Litecoin attracted $2.3 million in inflows; Cardano and Polkadot drew $1.2 million and $3.1 million, respectively.

The influx of funds into Polkadot, Cardano and Litecoin follows a broader rally in the cryptocurrency market in the past week, with many digital assets recently setting new highs before retreating.

Related
Cardano (ADA): Charles Hoskinson Excited at DeFi Inflows into Ecosystem

The positive inflows highlight the growing appeal of these cryptocurrencies as investors seek exposure to assets other than Bitcoin.

According to CoinShares, digital asset investment products had record weekly inflows of $2.9 billion, surpassing the previous week's all-time high of $2.7 billion. This raises year-to-date inflows to $13.2 billion, exceeding the $10.6 billion total inflows for 2021.

On the other hand, smart contract platforms like Ethereum, Solana and Polygon had outflows of $14 million, $2.7 million and $6.8 million, respectively.

Bitcoin had $2.86 billion in inflows last week, accounting for 97% of total inflows year to date.

At the time of writing, Polkadot, Cardano and Litecoin were showing mixed price action as several cryptocurrencies experienced profit-taking on the back of the Bitcoin price drop.

Polkadot (DOT) was up 2.91% in the last 24 hours to $10, Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.664, down 1.74% in the last 24 hours and Litecoin (LTC) was down 2.71% in the same time frame to $83.06.

#Polkadot #Cardano #Litecoin
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Enters Top 5 Ranking for Year
2024/03/18 15:57
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Enters Top 5 Ranking for Year
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Main Bitcoin Price Catalyst Just 30 Days Away
2024/03/18 15:57
Main Bitcoin Price Catalyst Just 30 Days Away
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Here’s What Big ‘Crypto Goal’ Anthony Scaramucci Chases This Year
2024/03/18 15:57
Here’s What Big ‘Crypto Goal’ Anthony Scaramucci Chases This Year
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Groundbreaking New AI Trading Bot Hits $1M Raised in ICO
“Affordable Housing Should Be Available to Everyone”: An Interview With the Blockchain Property Gate
DePIN project Chirp Launches Testnet to Power Decentralized IoT
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Polkadot, Cardano, Litecoin Attract $6.3 Million Inflows in Epic Market Boom
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Enters Top 5 Ranking for Year
Main Bitcoin Price Catalyst Just 30 Days Away
Show all
Advertisement
AD