Back

CNBC’s Cramer Calls Bitcoin “Great Alternative” to Gold

News
Tue, 11/24/2020 - 18:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
CNBC's Jim Cramer has turned into a full-blown Bitcoin bull
CNBC’s Cramer Calls Bitcoin “Great Alternative” to Gold
Cover image via U.Today
Contents

Jim Cramer, the long-time host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” has doubled down on his support for Bitcoin.  

In a recent tweet, he calls Bitcoin “a great alternative” to gold while also saying that it’s not too late for it.  

Cramer’s kids won’t understand gold 

The fact that Cramer is known for some terrible stock market picks might sound apprehensive to the bulls, but he changed his tune on Tesla right before its explosive rally in Q1 2020.  

Cramer was rather skeptical of Bitcoin during the previous bull run. In December 2017, he claimed that the rollout of regulated futures by Cboe would “kibosh” it.          

As reported by U.Today, Anthony Pompliano of Morgan Creek Digital persuaded Cramer to get into Bitcoin, extending the list of CNBC personalities who are not bullish on the top crypto. 

On a podcast with the outspoken Bitcoin bull, the veteran TV host revealed that he had recognized the leading cryptocurrency as a hedge against inflation that his kids would be able to understand. 

I’m not a, you know, a paid spokesman for why I need gold or why I need crypto but I just need something that my kids will understand as a hedge to inflation, and they will never understand gold.

Related CNBC Starts Shilling Bitcoin, and Traders Grow Fearful
Related
CNBC Starts Shilling Bitcoin, and Traders Grow Fearful

Bitcoin is “stealing” gold’s market share 

As Pompliano notes, Bitcoin is “stealing” the market share of gold as it is becoming increasingly attractive for institutions.

Pompliano
Image by @APompliano

BlackRock CIO Rick Rieder recently opined that Bitcoin could take the place of the yellow metal “to a large extent.”

In its October note, JPMorgan stated that tech-savvy millennials were the main force behind the cryptocurrency adoption. 

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Game Of Thrones Star Maisie Williams Grabs Bitcoin After Heated Twitter Discussion Unlike J.K. Rowling
News
6 days ago

Game Of Thrones Star Maisie Williams Grabs Bitcoin After Heated Twitter Discussion Unlike J.K. Rowling

Yuri Molchan
article image Elastos Blockchain Project Joins WEF Innovations Community: Details
News
5 days ago

Elastos Blockchain Project Joins WEF Innovations Community: Details

Vladislav Sopov
article image Whales Shift $535 Mln Worth of Ethereum as ETH Trades at $515 High
News
3 days ago

Whales Shift $535 Mln Worth of Ethereum as ETH Trades at $515 High

Yuri Molchan