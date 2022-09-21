Christina Aguilera Applies for NFT and Metaverse Trademarks

Pop singer Christina Aguilera has filed trademarks related to non-fungible tokens and the Metaverse with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer wants to create downloadable multimedia files containing artwork, audio, text and videos relating to music and the performing arts. Such files would be authenticated with the help of non-fungible tokens.

The pop diva plans to offer a slew of virtual goods such as art, clothing, headwear, footwear, eyewear, beauty products and other virtual merchandise.

Aguilera also wants to provide entertainment services such as musical performances and virtual appearances.

The pop singer gained popularity in the late 1990s with her self-titled debut album that sold roughly 14 million copies worldwide. The 1999 release, which spawned several sizeable hits, has been certified 8X platinum in the U.S. Aguilera, however, fell short of matching the massive sales of her then-rival Britney Spears, who boasts two diamond-certified albums.

Related
Sony Music Files NFT-Related Trademark

After several relatively successful releases in the 2000s, which include "Stripped" and "Back and Basic," the singer's career experienced a particularly sharp decline with the 2010 album called "Bionic." Drawing comparisons to Lady Gaga's insanely successful "The Fame," Aguilera's sixth studio album ended up being a critical and commercial disaster. "Bionic" started falling off the charts shortly after the release, and Aguilera has not bounced back from that disaster ever since.

Issuing NFTs might become a new business venture for the 41-year-old industry veteran, but merely filing trademarks does not mean that she has any immediate plans related to crypto.

As reported by U.Today, pop star Miley Cyrus also submitted several filings related to NFTs and the Metaverse roughly a month ago.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

