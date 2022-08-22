Miley Cyrus's NFT Foray Is Almost Here

Mon, 08/22/2022 - 12:38
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Oft-controversial star has filed several trademark applications that showcase her Metaverse plans
Cover image via www.youtube.com
American superstar Miley Cyrus has filed several Metaverse-related trademark applications, according to trademark attorney lawyer Mike Kondoudis.

The "We Can't Stop" hitmaker plans to offer online retail store services featuring virtual art images in the form of non-fungible tokens, as well as virtual clothing, jewelry, footwear, eyewear, stickers, tokens, emojis, and other accessories.

Cyrus also has a plan to create an online website in the field of entertainment for live performances, but it is not clear whether or not they will take place in the Metaverse. The former

It is not clear whether the pop star will move forward with her NFT and Metaverse plans, but plenty of other stars have already dived into the fast-growing space. In June, legendary rap artists Snoop Dogg and Eminem released a new music video, in which they are pictured as avatars from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection. Katy Perry, who was battling with Cyrus for top music chart placements in 2013, has already launched several NFT collections.

As reported by U.Today, MTV, one of the most popular entertainment channels, recently launched a Metaverse game in partnership with Roblox on the cusp of this year's VMA ceremony.

#NFT News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
