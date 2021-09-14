Charles Hoskinson: MATIC Co-Founder Loses Alonzo Bet, Has to Donate $20,000 to Charity Now

News
Tue, 09/14/2021 - 10:54
article image
Yuri Molchan
Charles Hoskinson has tweeted that another bet has been lost against Cardano implementing the smart contracts feature within the Alonzo fork
Charles Hoskinson: MATIC Co-Founder Loses Alonzo Bet, Has to Donate $20,000 to Charity Now
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Head of IOG and founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, has taken to Twitter to announce that another donation to charity is coming related to Cardano.

One of the MATIC co-founders has bet $20,000, saying that Cardano will fail to launch the smart contracts feature by Oct. 1.

Sandeep Nailwal loses bet against Cardano

According to screenshots of tweets shared by Hoskinson, Naiwal wanted to support the bet made by the Polymarket team against Cardano launching smart contracts capability before Oct. 1. While the former put $50,000 at stake, the MATIC co-founder bet $20,000 on Cardano postponing the rollout.

Hoskinson tweeted that another donation is to be made on behalf of Cardano now.

Stormgain
Stormgain

Related
LTC Demonstrates “Popcorn Rally”, Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Says

Polymarket sends $50,000 to kids' cancer charity after losing bet

As reported by U.Today, on Monday, Polymarket sent the donation to the charity handpicked by Hoskinson. The organization is called Magic Yarn, located in Alaska.

It produces tender wigs made of acrylic yarn that children undergoing chemotherapy wear rather than ordinary wigs that can be too harsh for their scalps. Hoskinson chose this charity project, saying that it has got "a really good heart."

Whether he will choose the same charity for the donation from MATIC's Sandeep Nailwal or pick a different one was not mentioned in Hoskinson's tweet.

#Cardano News #Polygon (MATIC) News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image SEC Chair Gensler Claims Stablecoins “May Well Be Securities”
09/14/2021 - 15:04
SEC Chair Gensler Claims Stablecoins “May Well Be Securities”
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Google Inks Partnership with NFT Powerhouse Dapper Labs
09/14/2021 - 13:36
Google Inks Partnership with NFT Powerhouse Dapper Labs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Core 22.0 Released: Taproot, Hardware Wallets, Tor Support, What Else?
09/14/2021 - 13:23
Bitcoin Core 22.0 Released: Taproot, Hardware Wallets, Tor Support, What Else?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov