Chainlink (LINK) Goes Live on This L2 Network, Implications for Price

Chainlink (LINK) is looking to end this week on a positive note with respect to its spot price outlook after rising by 2.43% over the past 24 hours to $8.05. The positive sentiment engulfing Chainlink at this time can be traced to the announcement of its latest partnership with StarkNet.
#Chainlink Price Feeds are now available on #StarkNet Testnet.— Chainlink (@chainlink) February 23, 2023
Already, StarkNet developers are leveraging secure, reliable, and decentralized Price Feeds to build the next generation of #DeFi applications 🧵⬇️https://t.co/NJbnwFsUZ3 pic.twitter.com/kPcfWTgntr
According to the protocol, its Oracle service is now available on StarkNet testnet, and it will permit developers in the ecosystem to leverage secure, reliable and decentralized Price Feeds to build the next generation of DeFi applications. As one of the most functional Layer 2 protocols on the Ethereum Network, the integration is billed to make StarkNet a more versatile platform for innovators.
We're thrilled to have StarkNet joining the Chainlink SCALE program, further supporting the upcoming deployment of Chainlink oracle services on StarkNet mainnet," said Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink. By reducing the operating costs of oracle nodes, StarkNet is able to accelerate its ecosystem's growth and become a more attractive environment for building scalable dApps in the Web3 ecosystem.
The Chainlink oracle is on track to go live on StarkNet mainnet in the near future to help accelerate growth across the board.
Chainlink crossing boundaries
Chainlink has maintained a positive growth outlook for the better part of the month as it has continually made ambitious moves to expand its ecosystem.
For an oracle that started on Ethereum, Chainlink has crossed different boundaries and powers some of the biggest smart contract protocols in the Web 3.0 world. Today, Chainlink has a Total Value Enabled (TVE) of more than $7 billion.
With plans to become the dominant Oracle in the blockchain ecosystem despite rising competitors like Flare Network, Chainlink has continued to push for functional partnerships with different market segments, including the now-hyped non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem.