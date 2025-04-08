Chainlink Large Transactions Skyrocket 178%, Is This Sign of LINK Breakout?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Decentralized oracle platform Chainlink has seen its native token, LINK, surge in whale activity over the last 24 hours. This uptick in large transactions comes amid a broader market uptrend, which has seen the price of LINK skyrocket by over 10%.

Chainlink whales increase market activity

According to data from IntoTheBlock, large transactions for LINK increased by 178% within the past 24 hours. During the period under review, this amounted to $166 million, or 14.51 million LINK in crypto terms.

Large Transaction Volume estimates the total amount of an asset transacted by whales and institutional participants within a given period. A spike in this metric suggests increased activity among institutional players, often called whales. These investors are either buying or disposing of their digital assets.

Increased attention from whale investors usually impacts the price of the cryptocurrency they focus on. These activities can affect the balance of supply and demand.

For LINK, the attention of large investors follows a substantial increase in the token’s price. This could mean they intensely scooped up the token, anticipating better price outcomes. As demand for LINK increases, the price could go higher.

LINK rallies over 10%

At press time, LINK price was trading at $11.8, demonstrating a 10.2% rally over the previous day, with a market cap of $7.7 billion. Despite the rally, the trading volume is down by 17%, suggesting cautious sentiment from investors.

However, other developments in the Chainlink ecosystem could help restore investors' confidence and help fuel the price breakout. For instance, an earlier report revealed an integration between Chainlink and payment giant PayPal. The report claimed PayPal now allows its U.S. customers to access LINK token.

This follows an earlier partnership involving Chainlink and the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Overall, this partnership aims to expand the network’s footprint in the UAE and drive further LINK adoption.