Chainlink Partners With Abu Dhabi’s ADGM, LINK Price Surges 6%

As part of its ongoing efforts to expand its presence in the UAE and foster tokenization among blockchain projects, Chainlink has partnered with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the financial center of the UAE’s capital.

Advertisement

This collaboration will leverage Chainlink’s infrastructure to drive blockchain innovation among businesses registered under ADGM. By accessing Chainlink’s suite of blockchain tools and advanced services, ADGM aims to enhance tokenization efforts in the region.

ADGM, known for its role in global blockchain innovation, sees this partnership as a key step toward reshaping its regulatory framework for the blockchain ecosystem.

As part of the agreement, the firms will host a series of events and workshops to educate the UAE’s blockchain and AI ecosystem. While various topics will be covered, ADGM has emphasized key discussions on tokenization, cross-chain interoperability, proof of reserves, and emerging blockchain standards.

Advertisement

LINK shows bullish momentum amid network expansion

Beyond the strategic benefits for the Chainlink ecosystem, this partnership will expand the network’s footprint in the UAE and drive further adoption of its native token, LINK.

With its market-leading services, Chainlink currently facilitates over $19 trillion in transaction value. While this has contributed to the network’s strong performance, LINK’s price has responded positively to the news. According to CoinMarketCap, LINK is trading at approximately $15.19, reflecting a 5.98% increase over the past 24 hours.

The surge in LINK’s price suggests heightened investor interest, and the potential influx of new users could further fuel its bullish trajectory.