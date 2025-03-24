Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Chainlink Partners With Abu Dhabi’s ADGM, LINK Price Surges 6%

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 24/03/2025 - 21:53
    Chainlink and ADGM aim to facilitate tokenization among emerging projects in the UAE
    Advertisement
    Chainlink Partners With Abu Dhabi’s ADGM, LINK Price Surges 6%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As part of its ongoing efforts to expand its presence in the UAE and foster tokenization among blockchain projects, Chainlink has partnered with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the financial center of the UAE’s capital.

    Advertisement

    This collaboration will leverage Chainlink’s infrastructure to drive blockchain innovation among businesses registered under ADGM. By accessing Chainlink’s suite of blockchain tools and advanced services, ADGM aims to enhance tokenization efforts in the region.

    ADGM, known for its role in global blockchain innovation, sees this partnership as a key step toward reshaping its regulatory framework for the blockchain ecosystem. 

    HOT Stories
    Kraken Intends to Raise $1 Billion in Debt
    Ripple CEO: US Is Finally Unlocked
    Top Bitcoin Critic Reveals 'Only Scenario' Where Crypto Doesn't Crash
    1 Million Bitcoin Prediction Made by Max Keiser

    As part of the agreement, the firms will host a series of events and workshops to educate the UAE’s blockchain and AI ecosystem. While various topics will be covered, ADGM has emphasized key discussions on tokenization, cross-chain interoperability, proof of reserves, and emerging blockchain standards.

    Advertisement

    LINK shows bullish momentum amid network expansion

    Beyond the strategic benefits for the Chainlink ecosystem, this partnership will expand the network’s footprint in the UAE and drive further adoption of its native token, LINK.

    With its market-leading services, Chainlink currently facilitates over $19 trillion in transaction value. While this has contributed to the network’s strong performance, LINK’s price has responded positively to the news. According to CoinMarketCap, LINK is trading at approximately $15.19, reflecting a 5.98% increase over the past 24 hours.

    The surge in LINK’s price suggests heightened investor interest, and the potential influx of new users could further fuel its bullish trajectory.

    #Chainlink (LINK) News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 24, 2025 - 20:37
    Kraken Intends to Raise $1 Billion in Debt
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 24, 2025 - 18:23
    Bitcoin to $250K? Arthur Hayes Makes Bold BTC Price Prediction
    News
    ByAndy Sawa
    Advertisement
    AD