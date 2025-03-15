Advertisement
AD

    Chainlink (LINK) Whales Go Wild With 1,700% Spike in Activity: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 15/03/2025 - 15:28
    $1 billion LINK recorded in massive whale activity surge
    Advertisement
    Chainlink (LINK) Whales Go Wild With 1,700% Spike in Activity: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    LINK, the native cryptocurrency of the decentralized blockchain oracle network, Chainlink, has seen a surge in whale activity, with over $1 billion reported in large transaction volume in the last 24 hours. This massive movement has caught the attention of the crypto community.

    Advertisement

    According to IntoTheBlock data, Chainlink's large transaction volume increased by 1700.73% in the past day, totaling $1.01 billion, or 73.41 million LINK in cryptocurrency terms. This is the largest large transaction volume recorded yearly, except for Sept. 20, 2024, when large transaction volumes reached 65.02 million LINK.

    LINK has seen notable activity in the last 24 hours. Chainlink completed its quarterly token unlock the day before, releasing a total of 19 million LINK tokens (nearly $262 million) from two noncirculating supply addresses. Among them, 14.875 million LINK (about $205 million) were transferred directly to Binance, and the remaining 4.125 million LINK (nearly $57.04 million) were sent to a multisig address.

    HOT Stories
    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%
    SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Mysteriously Disappears from X – What's Happening?
    SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 416% With Half Billion SHIB Torched

    Related
    506,226 LINK on Move as Chainlink Suddenly Spikes 9%
    Fri, 03/14/2025 - 16:11
    506,226 LINK on Move as Chainlink Suddenly Spikes 9%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Before this, Chainlink had unlocked 10 times, with nine of them seeing price increases 30 days after unlocking.

    Since August 2022, Chainlink has unlocked 176 million LINK (now worth around $2.43 billion). Among these tokens, 151.3 million LINK were directly deposited to Binance at an average price of $11.41. Chainlink still holds 342.5 million LINK worth nearly $4.7 billion across multiple noncirculating supply contracts.

    Whales making moves

    On-chain analytics platform SpotOnChain reported yesterday that a crypto whale spent 7.1 million USDC to buy 506,226 LINK at an average price of $14.03. To fund the transaction, the whale sold 1,108.83 ETH for 2.1 million USDC and withdrew another five million USDC from Spark. Following this, the whale's total LINK purchase in the time frame increased to 863,174 LINK, worth $12.1 million at an average price of $14.02, having made previous moves on Chainlink.

    Related
    Chainlink (LINK) Flips Stellar (XLM) as Altcoins Eye Recovery
    Thu, 02/20/2025 - 11:27
    Chainlink (LINK) Flips Stellar (XLM) as Altcoins Eye Recovery
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    In an unexpected move, the whale sold 1.34 million LINK on-chain for $18.36 million at $13.7, a loss of $512,000 or 2.7%.

    At the same time, the whale closed its LINK longs on GMX for a $195,000 profit and flipped its LINK longs on Hyperliquid into BTC shorts worth 40x leverage, but now it is sitting on an unrealized $290,000 profit. This move coincides with Chainlink’s big unlock hitting the market.

    #Chainlink (LINK) News

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 15, 2025 - 15:21
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 15
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 15, 2025 - 15:18
    648,235,545 Dogecoin (DOGE) on Biggest Crypto Exchange, What's Happening?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Chainlink (LINK) Whales Go Wild With 1,700% Spike in Activity: Details
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 15
    648,235,545 Dogecoin (DOGE) on Biggest Crypto Exchange, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD