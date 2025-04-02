Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK) Allegedly Added for PayPal's U.S. Customers

Payments giant PayPal has allegedly allowed its U.S. customers to access Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK), according to several social media reports.

SOL and LINK are up by 1.8% and 2.5% on the news, respectively.

Last May, the company also announced that its PayPal USD stablecoin (PYUSD) would become available on Solana.

PayPal initially waded into the nascent sector back in 2020 by enabling crypto trading and shopping. The list of supported cryptocurrencies was limited to Bitcoin and several major altcoins. In 2021, the company expanded its crypto offering to the U.K.

Last September, PayPal made it possible for millions of merchants to buy crypto.

U.Today has reached out to PayPal for confirmation.