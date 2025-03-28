Chainlink (LINK) on Verge of Entering Top 10 of Crypto

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

LINK is currently ranked 11th by market capitalization, but after a 25% price increase since March 10, which has increased whale accumulation and boosted social media dominance, the project might be ready to make it into the top 10 cryptocurrency projects. To reach an all-time high of 438.33 million LINK or 43% of the total supply, LINK's major stakeholders (wallets holding 10,000 to 10 million LINK) have amassed more than 26 million coins over the last six months.

Advertisement

This significant vote of confidence from sharks and whales highlights the growing acceptance of LINK's long-term worth and usefulness. Santiment's on-chain analytics show that LINK's social dominance has sharply increased, hitting its highest points since October 2024.

🔗 Chainlink has seen a jump in social dominance across crypto social media following its hosting of a private meetup with key US government leaders. The #11 market cap has jumped +25% in value since March 10th.



🐳 Additionally, we are seeing growth from key stakeholder wallets… https://t.co/DmDUemu5dm pic.twitter.com/YdoxjFFxin — Santiment (@santimentfeed) March 28, 2025

This increase in LINK's momentum occurred soon after a private dinner held in Washington D. C., where members of the Chamber of Digital Commerce and Chainlink convened important U.S. blockchain innovators and government officials to talk about the future of digital assets. LINK's position as a significant infrastructure participant in the upcoming stage of cryptocurrency adoption is further cemented by its strategic alignment with policymakers.

Advertisement

Technically LINK is presently trading at $14.97, with longer-term resistance at $17.38 and resistance just below the 100-day EMA at $15.95. Although there was a slight decline of 6% during the day, the general structure is still in place, and the bullish momentum is still present. The RSI, which is at 46, indicates that if volume returns and overall market sentiment levels off, there may be potential for a rise.

If current trends continue, LINK has a realistic chance of breaking into the top 10 by market capitalization, as indicated by the price action and fundamental backdrop, which point to the company preparing for another leg higher. Chainlink has never had a more promising future thanks to whale accumulation, expanding institutional relationships and growing community support.