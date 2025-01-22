Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Chainlink (LINK) Eyes Top 10 as Price Jumps 8%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Chainlink might jump to top 10 if it sustains its current uptrend
    Wed, 22/01/2025 - 11:02
    A
    A
    A
    Chainlink (LINK) Eyes Top 10 as Price Jumps 8%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Chainlink (LINK), previously struggling to keep up with market performance, is now showing upsides. LINK'S price increased by 8% during the day, positioning the asset toward the top 10 cryptocurrencies, per the CoinMarketCap hierarchy.

    Advertisement

    Chainlink trails Tron in market cap

    Data from CoinMarketCap shows the price of LINK jumped 8% within the last 24 hours to trade at $25.75. 

    Article image
    LINK 1D Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Related
    250,000 Chainlink (LINK) at Risk of Sell-Off on Binance and OKX
    Sat, 12/28/2024 - 15:30
    250,000 Chainlink (LINK) at Risk of Sell-Off on Binance and OKX
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The ongoing surge has pushed the market capitalization to $16.4 billion. As a result. Chainklink trades as the 11th-largest cryptocurrency, trailing behind Tron (TRX), which has a market cap of $21.57 billion.

    Notably, optimism for Chainlink is still low, as the declining trading volumes indicate. Within the last 24 hours, the trading volume decreased by 36% to $1.35 billion. Intriguingly, Tron's trading volume dropped by over 51% within the same time frame. 

    This means a substantial uptick in Chainlink investors’ sentiment could help push LINK toward a top 10 crypto spot. Previous performance shows that Chainlink could easily increase activity and interest in the next few days.

    U.Today reported that Chainlink's trading volume increased by 223% in just 24 hours. This spike helped to push the price by over 41%. 

    Favorable Chainlink metrics

    Favorable sentiment has largely influenced Chainlink's latest price action on the broader crypto market. 

    The market has recovered from Monday's downtrend, demonstrating a 2.5% increase in the past day. Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency, is up 3% on the daily chart, but it is still down from its all-time high of $105,276.

    Related
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Celebrates Ross Ulbricht's Release
    Wed, 01/22/2025 - 09:10
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Celebrates Ross Ulbricht's Release
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Network fundamentals, whale accumulation and partnerships also support the recent price surge in LINK. On Jan. 15, onchain crypto analyst Ali Martinez reported an accumulation of 1.35 million LINK by crypto whales.

    Regarding partnerships, Ripple Labs recently integrated Chainlink's Price Feeds for its RLUSD stablecoin. The partnership has helped to strengthen Chainlink's leading role in decentralized finance (DeFi).

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Chainlink
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 22, 2025 - 10:52
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 5,785%, Here’s Sudden Price Pivot
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 22, 2025 - 10:33
    Ripple CTO Defends Vitalik's Controversial Ethereum Moves
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Reserves Surpass $10B with $2.3B Surplus and 128.58% Ratio
    SkyeAI’s Secret Sauce: Inside the Algorithm Driving Skyecap’s Fast and Accurate Loan Decisions
    Gate Ventures Invests $8.5M in the BugsCoin Ecosystem to Revolutionize Crypto Education
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Chainlink (LINK) Eyes Top 10 as Price Jumps 8%
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 5,785%, Here’s Sudden Price Pivot
    Ripple CTO Defends Vitalik's Controversial Ethereum Moves
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD