woj
woj
ekta
ekta

Cathie Wood's ARK Dumps Portion of Coinbase Shares After Bitcoin Rally

News
Tue, 10/12/2021 - 07:37
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest has sold Coinbase shares for the first time
Cathie Wood's ARK Dumps Portion of Coinbase Shares After Bitcoin Rally
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ark Invest, the New York-based investment firm run by prominent stock-picker Cathie Wood, has trimmed its exposure to Coinbase, according to the firm’s trade disclosures that get published on a daily basis.

On Oct. 11, ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) dumped 98,427 COIN shares, which represents the firm’s first sale since the company’s stock started trading on Nasdaq on Apr. 14.

Coinbase remains ARKK’s fourth-biggest holding, accounting for 5.62% of the entire portfolio. Tesla remains in first place (9.85%).

Related
Ripple to Support Solar Energy Projects to Reduce Crypto Industry's Carbon Footprint
The shares of Coinbase remain down 40% from their all-time high of $429. They’ve managed to recover from recent lows because of Bitcoin’s ascent to a multi-month high of $57,866.    

As reported by U.Today, legendary investor Bill Miller predicted that Coinbase would eventually surpass Tesla by market capitalization due to its big disruptive potential.

woj
woj
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Whales Shovel 1.58 Billion USDT, While Bitcoin Surges Above $57,000
10/12/2021 - 09:47
Whales Shovel 1.58 Billion USDT, While Bitcoin Surges Above $57,000
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin Receives $226 Million Institutional Inflows This Week
10/12/2021 - 08:43
Bitcoin Receives $226 Million Institutional Inflows This Week
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SHIB Becomes Top 11 Coin, Sitting Right Behind DOGE on CoinGecko
10/12/2021 - 08:28
SHIB Becomes Top 11 Coin, Sitting Right Behind DOGE on CoinGecko
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan