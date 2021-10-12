Ripple to Support Solar Energy Projects to Reduce Crypto Industry's Carbon Footprint

By funding up solar businesses across the US, Ripple hopes to make the crypto industry greener

Blockchain company Ripple has announced a partnership with Lincoln-based financial services company Nelnet.



As part of the deal, it will jointly invest $44 million into the company’s renewable energy business division in order to provide funding for American solar power projects.



Ken Weber, Ripple’s head of social impact, claims that shrinking the industry’s carbon footprint should be one of the key priorities:

Guaranteeing a clean energy future is a major priority across every industry, not only to drive future economic growth but also to ensure a more sustainable world. As the adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain continues to grow, it's evident that the technology will underpin our future financial systems.