Cardano's Smart Contract Upgrade Being Integrated by Exchanges

Exchanges are actively working with the Cardano Foundation to become Alonzo-ready

According to a recent development update published by IOHK, six cryptocurrency exchanges are “actively engaging” with the Cardano Foundation to integrate the much-anticipated smart contract upgrade.

Meanwhile, the first exchanges are making progress integrating with our components, with 6 exchanges now actively engaging with the CF-led integration team. We expect numbers to increase rapidly as the week progresses. 7/8 — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) August 16, 2021

Their number is expected to rapidly increase during this week as Cardano inches closer toward the launch of the Alonzo hard fork.

IOHK aims to make sure that as many exchanges as possible are Alonzo-ready before the upgrade gets deployed on the mainnet.



We do need the lion’s share…cause it provides us with liquidity before we do the hard fork.

As explained by Nigel Hemsley, head of delivery at Cardano, the majority of exchanges have to be on board in order to reach the necessary level of liquidity before the hard fork combinator event:

As reported by U.Today, Cardano’s smart contacts are set to launch on Sept. 12.