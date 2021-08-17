Cardano's Smart Contract Upgrade Being Integrated by Exchanges

News
Tue, 08/17/2021 - 05:54
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Exchanges are actively working with the Cardano Foundation to become Alonzo-ready
Cardano's Smart Contract Upgrade Being Integrated by Exchanges
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a recent development update published by IOHK, six cryptocurrency exchanges are “actively engaging” with the Cardano Foundation to integrate the much-anticipated smart contract upgrade.

Their number is expected to rapidly increase during this week as Cardano inches closer toward the launch of the Alonzo hard fork.   

IOHK aims to make sure that as many exchanges as possible are Alonzo-ready before the upgrade gets deployed on the mainnet.

Related
Ripple Slams SEC for Demanding 1 Million Slack Messages
As explained by Nigel Hemsley, head of delivery at Cardano, the majority of exchanges have to be on board in order to reach the necessary level of liquidity before the hard fork combinator event:  

We do need the lion’s share…cause it provides us with liquidity before we do the hard fork.  

As reported by U.Today, Cardano’s smart contacts are set to launch on Sept. 12.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Files for Bitcoin Futures ETF, Ready to Oppose SEC Chairman
08/17/2021 - 11:33
Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Files for Bitcoin Futures ETF, Ready to Oppose SEC Chairman
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image NFT Heavyweight OpenSea Hits $1 Billion in Trading Volume in August
08/17/2021 - 11:21
NFT Heavyweight OpenSea Hits $1 Billion in Trading Volume in August
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin-Friendly Cathie Wood’s ARK Keeps Dumping Shares of Coinbase, GBTC, Square, Tesla, Here’s Why
08/17/2021 - 09:58
Bitcoin-Friendly Cathie Wood’s ARK Keeps Dumping Shares of Coinbase, GBTC, Square, Tesla, Here’s Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan