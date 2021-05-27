Cardano Launches First Alonzo Testnet While Presenting Rollout Plan for Smart Contracts

Cardano's smart contracts are expected to go live around September

According to a May 27 announcement by Input Output Hong Kong, Cardano has successfully rolled out the first Alonzo testnet.



The fourth-largest blockchain is making significant progress toward launching Plutus smart contracts, which will make it possible to deploy a wide range of decentralized financial applications.

The Alonzo Blue testnet will be initially available for a limited number of stake pool operators, members of the Plutus pioneer program as well as several partners.

As reported by U.Today, IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson claimed that the hard fork would be activated on the mainnet in roughly three months but also urged the community to manage its expectations.

It’s all about the purple

According to Alonzo’s updated rollout plan that was presented during the most recent Cardano 360 event, smart contracts will be fully launched around September.

This will be preceded by several intermittent phases. With Alonzo White, Cardano will bring more partners and run performance benchmarks.

As soon as white rolls into purple, the testnet will be fully public, which means that all Plutus pioneers and SPOs will be able to participate.



After several small phases, Cardano will be “pretty much close” to its hard fork combinator (HFC) event.