First Smart Contract Has Successfully Run on Cardano’s Alonzo Testnet

The very first smart contract on Alonzo, Cardano’s public testnet, has run successfully, according to a June 11 development update.



As reported by U.Today, smart contracts are expected to be fully rolled out by September.

Presently, the team of developers is in the middle of the "Alonzo Blue" phase. It is focused on developing the command-line interface (CLI) for writing “Hello World”-style smart contracts.As soon as partners and pioneers will be able to create basic scripts, Cardano will be ready to transition to “Alonzo White.” According to Nigel Hemsley, IOHK’s head of delivery and projects, they have to successfully prove they can “submit, validate, and execute on-chain.”During that stage, all Plutus components, including the application backend, will be introduced.

Altlabs, Eleks, Mlabs, Obsidian, and other partners are currently working on such use cases as a token swap, liquidity and stake pools, NFTs, and an exchange.

The testnet will be fully public during the "Alonzo Purple" phase when all stake pool operators and Plutus pioneers will be able to join in.