Professor Philip Wadler, senior research fellow at IOG and key figure in development of several notable programming languages, has been elected fellow of Royal Society

The Royal Society, the United Kingdom's national academy of sciences, has elected Professor Philip Wadler, IOG's senior research fellow, as one of its fellows.

The Royal Society is an independent scientific academy founded in 1660, committed to promoting excellence in science. The society is comprised of many of the world's most distinguished scientists drawn from all areas of science, engineering and medicine.

Professor Wadler is currently affiliated with the School of Informatics at the University of Edinburgh. His work has been instrumental in the field of computer science, particularly in the development of programming languages.

He was a key figure in creating the Haskell programming language and Cardano's smart contract language, Plutus. Additionally, his contributions have influenced the design of other programming languages, including Java, C#, F#, Go, Rust, Scala and Swift.

Upon his election to the Royal Society, Wadler joined a cohort of his colleagues from the School of Informatics at the University of Edinburgh, who are also fellows of the Royal Society.

The institution has a long history of recognizing significant contributions to science, with past fellows including such renowned figures as Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

Wadler has described the acknowledgment by the Royal Society as a significant milestone in his career. The recognition from his peers for his contributions to the field of computer science and his ability to influence other researchers has been particularly meaningful to him. The election highlights Wadler's contributions and demonstrates the increasing acknowledgment of the relevance of blockchain technology in computer science.