Plutus Card Witnesses Record Sign-ups Amid Cashback Program Upgrade

Veteran cryptocurrency ecosystem Plutus (PLU), which fuels one of the first full-stack crypto-backed Visa cards, reconsidered its bonuses program and registered a massive upsurge in user interest.

Eight percent cashback now available for PLU stakers

Multi-product financial application Plutus (PLU) was launched in 2015 by Daniel Daychopan to provide cryptocurrency holders with seamless and resource-efficient debit card instruments.

Big news...Rewards & Accounts 2.0 is here! 🙌🏻



• Up to 8% Crypto Rewards

• Up to 8 Perks (from 20+ options)

• Referral Programme



Welcome to the most rewarding Crypto-linked Card available!



Welcome to the most rewarding Crypto-linked Card available!

As of Q2, 2022, Plutus (PLU) card system is integrated by 70+ million merchants worldwide. Plutus rewards its holders with PLU bonuses every time it processes transactions.

Currently, PLU token is listed by U.S. heavyweight Coinbase, as well as by a clutch of top-tier CEXes, including the likes of KuCoin, Huobi Global and Bitfinex.

To reward its new and existing customers, Plutus (PLU) introduced the "Rewards and Accounts 2.0" initiative with three new subscription plans and four new staking levels.

With this program, every user can enjoy 3% cashback, while PLU staking can boost the rewards rate to 8%. Alongside that, users can claim at least three perks while PLU stakers can get eight perks from the Plutus team.

Unparalelled spike of interest in Plutus (PLU) solutions

The list of perks offered by the Plutus (PLU) team includes 100% discounts at Netflix, Tesco, Spotify, Asos, Prime, Uber, Apple One, Aldi, Disney+ and more.

The launch of this program triggered a new wave of euphoria around Plutus (PLU) cards; in just six days, they were out of stock and the team decided to open a watchlist for new users.

Meanwhile, website traffic added 2,180% in just one day, while PLU token rocketed over 120% in a matter of hours.