Ripple Acquires Stake in Bitstamp: Here's What's Known

Wed, 05/24/2023 - 11:39
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Crypto payments provider makes power move and secures stake in longest-standing crypto exchange
Ripple Acquires Stake in Bitstamp: Here's What's Known
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Leading crypto payment firm Ripple has reportedly acquired a minority stake in Bitstamp, one of the oldest crypto exchanges, from Pantera Capital, a hedge fund specializing in cryptocurrencies. The transaction was disclosed in the first-quarter report of Galaxy Digital, a crypto investment management firm, which was released in early May.

Related
Ripple Invests in $40M Decentralized Infrastructure Fund

According to the report, Galaxy Digital stated that it advised Pantera on the sale of its stake in Bitstamp to Ripple Labs in the first quarter. This deal comes as Galaxy Digital's investment banking team achieved record success in the past year, solidifying its position as a leading investment bank for digital assets.

Bitstamp, Ripple and XRP

The acquisition is particularly interesting for members of the XRP community, who uncovered some intriguing details about the deal. They pointed out that Pantera Capital had early investments in both Ripple and Bitstamp.

Moreover, Bitstamp previously served as a gateway for Ripple, facilitating entry into RippleNet. As a result, XRP accounts for 30% of trading volume on Bitstamp, with the XRP/Euro pair being the most prominent. Bitstamp also holds the status of the second largest market for XRP, trailing only behind Binance.

Related
Ripple Logs Another Major CBDC Partnership in Asia

To date, neither Ripple nor Bitstamp have provided any official comment regarding the event. While the purchase of a stake in the Luxembourg-listed exchange seems reasonable, the precise motives behind Ripple's investment remain unclear. It is speculated that Ripple's services, such as Liquidity Hub or ODL, could be closely tied to this strategic move. However, the exact details and implications of the acquisition will probably be revealed at a later date.

#Ripple News #XRP #Bitstamp News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shibarium Launch Closer Than You Expect, We Are Speeding It Up: SHIB Developer
05/24/2023 - 11:14
Shibarium Launch Closer Than You Expect, We Are Speeding It Up: SHIB Developer
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Give Away Wallets Ahead of Preorder Date
05/24/2023 - 10:58
Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Give Away Wallets Ahead of Preorder Date
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Toncoin (TON) Taps Major Listing, Here's Its Impact on Price
05/24/2023 - 10:41
Toncoin (TON) Taps Major Listing, Here's Its Impact on Price
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin