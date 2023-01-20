Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Might Make Bid for Coindesk, Millions of SHIB Burned as Price Jumps, FTX Reportedly Making Comeback: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!

Is Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson making a bid for Coindesk?

In a tweet yesterday, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson wrote that he has just found out that crypto news site Coindesk is up for sale. He then wrote that he is going to make some calls to find out what the platform's sticker price is. These tweets by Hoskinson made the crypto community speculate that he might make a bid for Coindesk. However, there is no confirmation as to whether a bid will be made. Coindesk was purchased by Digital Currency Group back in 2016, but due to financial distress caused by the collapse of Three Arrows Capital and FTX, the company had to explore the option of selling one of its subsidiaries.

Millions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) burned as price jumps ahead of Shibarium release

According to data provided by the Shibburn website, yesterday, almost 13 million SHIB tokens were destroyed by the SHIB army. If we sum it up with the amount of SHIB burned on Jan. 18, that would make more than 65 million meme coins. Meanwhile, the SHIB price has been increasing rapidly over the past week after the announcement of the upcoming launch of Shibarium beta version. At the moment of writing, Shiba Inu is changing hands at $0.0000114, up almost 3% over the past 24 hours.

FTX reportedly making comeback

Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal reported that FTX’s newly appointed chief executive, John J. Ray III, is looking into the possibility of reviving the bankrupt crypto exchange. As shared by Ray in his first interview since taking over FTX in November, he created a task force to explore potential paths forward for the company and consider the option of restarting the exchange. According to FTX’s new CEO, if a path is found, the company’s customers and creditors would get more money back than would be possible through liquidating assets or selling off the platform.

Shiba Inu's BONE sees new listing as Shibarium beta launch nears