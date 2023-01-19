Shiba Inu's BONE Sees New Listing as Shibarium Beta Launch Nears

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Singapore-based exchange BingX has announced the listing of Shiba Inu's governance token, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE). The crypto exchange says the move was due to popular demand.

Back to being bullish 🔥$BONE will be listed on Bing X today 🔥 — $SHIB BPP (@ShibBPP) January 18, 2023

BingX says it has listed BONE in spot trading and added BONE/USDT to its beta version on Jan. 18, 2023 (UTC+8). Deposit and withdrawal services are available starting Jan. 18.

BingX, which has its global headquarters in Singapore, has more than five million customers and provides spot, derivatives, copy and grid trading services to more than 100 countries and regions.

Over 350 different cryptocurrencies are available for users to buy, sell and trade on the cryptocurrency exchange. Several cryptocurrencies have announced BONE listings in recent months.

As the probable release of the eagerly anticipated Shibarium Layer 2 solution nears, Bone ShibaSwap is now experiencing significant momentum. Although the development team has not yet provided a precise launch date, it said that a public beta version might be launched "very soon."

BONE is the native token adopted for the Shibarium protocol to cover gas transactions and compensate validators and delegators. According to the Shiba Inu team, BONE will be the token that actively produces the operability of transactions in Shibarium.

A new record has been broken by BONE, as reported by U.Today, in advance of the impending Shibarium beta release. BONE has reached a new high in its holder count as it is quickly accumulating holders.

At the time of publication, BONE had 67,954 holders. The price of BONE has also been impacted by the excitement surrounding the upcoming release of the Layer 2 Shibarium beta. BONE has been on a steady rise since the start of 2023, with its price reaching a four-month high of $1.59 on Dec. 18.

BONE was trading at $1.35%, down 8.92% over the previous day.