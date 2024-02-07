Advertisement
Cardano up 54% in Trading Volume, But What's With ADA Price?

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano's trading volume skyrockets by 54% in 24 hours, prompting questions about its price direction
Wed, 7/02/2024 - 16:15
In a notable development, Cardano (ADA) has experienced a substantial 54% surge in trading volumes over the last 24 hours, according to a report by CoinGlass. This surge has driven the combined turnover for spot and derivatives markets to almost $1 billion, constituting 5.88% of the asset's total market capitalization. 

At present, Cardano holds the position of the eighth-largest digital asset, with a market capitalization of $17 billion, per the latest data from CoinMarketCap.

The increase in trading volume prompts a closer examination of ADA's price action. Analysis of the ADA price chart reveals a continuing decline since mid-December, with a 3.33% decrease recorded today. The absence of visible support for the ADA price in the current zone suggests a potential decline toward the $0.38 per token mark, which represents a 22% decrease from its current level.

ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

This situation raises questions regarding the factors driving the surge in Cardano's trading volume amid a declining price trend. Observations indicate that the spike in trading volume may be attributed to heightened selling activity rather than an influx of buying interest among Cardano investors and traders.

As Cardano navigates through this challenging price environment, investors and analysts are monitoring the situation closely for further insights. The surge in trading volume underscores a crucial moment for the digital asset, with implications for both Cardano's price trajectory and the broader crypto market.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

