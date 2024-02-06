Advertisement
Cardano Founder Takes Jab at Solana As Blockchain Faces Major Outage

article image
Yuri Molchan
Solana blockchain suffers a major outage, Charles Hoskinson has commented on it
Tue, 6/02/2024 - 12:37
Cover image via www.youtube.com

The Solana blockchain has been hit by the first major outage this year with the previous one taking place a year ago in February and also in 2022 before that. The SOL price has plunged, reacting to this, as the outage has disrupted the work of the Solana mainnet.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, who has had the knock on in Solana, has issued a sarcastic comment on what is happening to this rival blockchain.

Hoskinson hits Solana when it's down

Charles Hoskinson, billionaire and founder of IOG, the company which built Cardano chain, commented on a tweet published by the @SolanaStatus Twitter account.

While the Solana-linked account stated that “engineers from across the ecosystem are investigating an outage on mainnet-beta”, Holskinson posted a meme showing a gamer blowing into a malfunctioning cartridge before inserting it into a play station of an early model. “That always works,” Cardano creator tweeted.

Last year, Hoskinson and Solana founders exchanged several attacks against each other. In September, Hoskinson offered Solana to become Cardano’s sidechain, commenting on a joking poll about this launched by one of ADA holders.

Hoskinson's earlier jabs at Solana

In a sarcastic tweet addressed at Solana’s June 2022, Hoskinson suggested a remedy that might help hold the blockchain operational and posted a link to a YouTube guide on how to make old video games work again.

SOL price reacted immediately with a big hourly red candle on the chart and a 2.5%. But it has begun to recover gradually, changing hands at $94.37 at the time of this writing (sitting at $96 before the fall).

Max Keiser bashes Solana 

In late January, SOL managed to reach a local high at the $106 level but faced resistance and was pushed down hard. Another attempt allowed it to reach $101 on February 2 but a 6.74% plunge followed. After that SOL has been making attempts to recover but failing to breach the $98 level so far.

Recently, Solana ecosystem’s robust growth was dampened by the concerns about the failed Jupiter airdrop.

Bitcoin proponent Max Keiser has recently taken a dig at SOL, calling it “centralized garbage” and an unregistered security. He believes that SOL is about to crash to zero against Bitcoin, as well as XRP and other major altcoins.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
