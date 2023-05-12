Cardano Meme Coin HOSKY Lands Major Listing on Asian Exchange

Fri, 05/12/2023 - 12:42
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Meme coin named after Cardano founder now available on top Asian exchange
Cardano Meme Coin HOSKY Lands Major Listing on Asian Exchange
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Coinstore, a prominent crypto exchange in Asia, recently announced the listing of HOSKY on its platform, which is touted as the most popular meme coin on Cardano. However, HOSKY's response to the announcement was quite unusual as it tweeted, "Well, now you know which exchange to avoid..." This may seem like an odd response, but it perfectly aligns with HOSKY's marketing strategy of positioning itself as a low-quality "doggo" meme token.

The token's site directly states on their website that they bring nothing but low-quality memes and do not promise any financial gains or cutting-edge technology. However, this unconventional approach seems to be working for HOSKY, as it has a market capitalization of almost $2 million, and approximately 30,000 addresses hold the token. This is quite impressive for a token that claims to offer nothing other than "doggo" memes.

The listing on Coinstore marks the second centralized exchange to list HOSKY, following its availability on MEXC. The total turnover on Coinstore stands at $325 million, and the listing is expected to boost HOSKY's trading volume and increase adoption of the token beyond the Cardano community.

Related
Cardano's HOSKY Meme Coin Skyrockets Amid Altcoin Turmoil

Despite its unconventional approach, HOSKY has managed to carve out a niche for itself in the crowded crypto market. Its story highlights the importance of engaging with audiences in unique and unexpected ways, as well as the power of viral marketing. While HOSKY may not offer financial value or advanced technology, it has managed to capture the attention and imagination of many in the crypto space.

#Cardano News #Memecoin News #HOSKY Token
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image ChatGPT Enters Trading With $50,000 Portfolio, Here's How to Follow
05/12/2023 - 12:25
ChatGPT Enters Trading With $50,000 Portfolio, Here's How to Follow
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Solana (SOL): Cross-chain Bitcoin (BTC) Liquidity in DeFi Arrives via Wormhole
05/12/2023 - 12:08
Solana (SOL): Cross-chain Bitcoin (BTC) Liquidity in DeFi Arrives via Wormhole
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu Caught up in 285 Trillion SHIB Resistance, Will Bulls Save the Day?
05/12/2023 - 11:35
Shiba Inu Caught up in 285 Trillion SHIB Resistance, Will Bulls Save the Day?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide