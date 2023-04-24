Cardano's HOSKY Meme Coin Skyrockets Amid Altcoin Turmoil

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

HOSKY, a meme token based on the Cardano blockchain, has seen an 8% surge in price and a 173% increase in trading volume over the last 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. This is despite the fact that the altcoin market, excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum, has seen an 8% decline in total market capitalization since Wednesday, amounting to a loss of $32.44 billion.

HOSKY to USD by CoinMarketCap

Over the last four days, HOSKY had also experienced a loss of 15.7% of its value, just like the rest of the market. However, unlike other altcoins, HOSKY has been able to make a comeback, which can be attributed to the recent resurgence of meme cryptocurrencies. This revival started just before a significant market correction began. One of the most-talked-about meme tokens in this movement was PEPE token, which managed to create a buzz on the market despite having no foundation and dubious roots.

The current positive performance of HOSKY has come as a surprise, especially considering the unfavorable market conditions. It seems that investors are still betting on the power of memes and their ability to draw attention and investment in the crypto world.

On the one hand, meme cryptocurrencies remain highly volatile and risky investments. However, as seen with the recent resurgence of meme tokens, they can also offer significant returns in a short period, making them attractive to risk-tolerant investors.