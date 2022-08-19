Cardano Founder Shares His Opinion on "Catastrophically Broken" Testnet

Charles Hoskinson, Cardano's founder and leader, has responded to the drama surrounding testnet version 1.35.2. According to the crypto entrepreneur, the noise around the fact that someone is supposedly rushing stake pool operators (SPO) to upgrade to the next version of testnet is bizarre. The code has been tested numerous times, including by the SPOs themselves, says Hoskinson. Moreover, the part of the code that provoked the "catastrophic error" has been removed.

In accordance with the Cardano founder, the community could still postpone the launch of Vasil hard fork and start testing again, which has already been done a huge number of times, but would hardly benefit those developers of decentralized applications on Cardano, who have been waiting for an upgrade for almost a year. Concluding his speech, Hoskinson said that ultimately the final decision is up to the SPO, since Cardano is a decentralized blockchain.

Hoskinson's response was not greeted very well by some concerned Cardano enthusiasts. Answering their questions, the Cardano founder once again urged people to update their nodes to version 1.35.3 in any case, also arguing that the "slowdown" by the SPO hurts developers.

We didn't keep quiet about it. The entire reason 1.35.3 was cut is literally because of the issue on the testnet. Going through respinning another testnet provides no value for this bug. Just terrible unnecessary delays that hurt DApp developers — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 19, 2022

What happened to Cardano?

As reported by U.Today on Friday morning, the prominent Cardano developer became aware of a critical bug in the blockchain testnet.

The bug was discovered when stake pool operators accelerated the update to testnet version 1.35.2, which was supposed to be used with the Vasil hard fork. After that, the work of the testnet stopped, and the crypto space was filled with dissatisfied participants of the process, stating that such technical malfunctions are unacceptable in such an important process.