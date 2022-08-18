Cardano's Vasil Fork: How Close Is Network to Major Upgrade?

According to data provided by Cardano-related staking statistics website PoolTool, 14% of the network is currently ready for the upcoming Vasil hard fork after upgrading nodes to the latest version.



It remains unclear when the upgrade will actually take place after numerous delays.



As reported by U.Today, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson recently urged stake pool operators to upgrade their nodes to version 1.35.3, which was released earlier this week.

Image by pooltool.io

Hoskinson specified that the most recent version is already heavily tested, which is why it is highly likely that it will be used for the upcoming hard fork combinator event.



Stake pool operators are recommended to test Vasil functionality with the help of the preview testnet, which was launched for trying out yet-to-be-launched features. While developers can also test the hard fork on the devnet, it is worth noting that it will be frequently respun.



The pre-production testnet, which matches the configuration of the Cardano mainnet, will be the final-stage testing ground for the Vasil upgrade.