Cardano Founder Hints at Major Network Advancement: Details

Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano founder teases exciting next big step for network progress
Wed, 13/03/2024 - 12:13
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano, one of the leading blockchain platforms known for its focus on sustainability, scalability and interoperability, is poised for another significant advancement.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, dropped hints about the network's imminent integration with Firefly. This revelation has sparked excitement among the Cardano community and drawn attention to the potential implications of this integration for the network's ecosystem and its users.

In a recent tweet, Hoskinson hinted at a Cardano integration with Firefly to test it out and see whether SPOs like it. In the long run, Hoskinson envisions running all infrastructure as containers and allowing for lightweight consensus. He mentioned that this project is being worked on with Blockfrost.

In this context, FireFly from Hyperledger Labs is a multi-party system for enterprise data flows. It provides a purpose-built infrastructure for developing decentralized blockchain applications and addresses the layers of complexity that exist between low-level blockchain and high-level business processes and user interfaces.

Related
Cardano Founder Unveils Mystery Behind Cardano (ADA) Success

It should be recalled that in January, IOG made a strategic investment in Blockfrost. The investment represented a shared commitment to evolve and decentralize a key piece of Cardano infrastructure.

The Cardano founder commented in response to a tweet from Cardano enthusiast Chris O, who discussed the concept of the "SuperNode," which could soon become a reality for Cardano.

"Chris O" suggests that Cardano's SuperNode might be similar to Firefly, which allows developers to create apps that can interact with multiple parties. The benefits for SPOs running a supernode that validates for many partner chains, in addition to Cardano, are projected to contribute to Cardano's economic growth.

#Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson #Cryptocurrency influencer
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

