    Coinbase's New Asset Listings Unveiled: USDC Included

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 14/08/2025 - 13:40
    Coinbase reveals listings for several crypto assets
    Coinbase's New Asset Listings Unveiled: USDC Included
    Major crypto exchange Coinbase has unveiled new listings in the last 24 hours. In a recent tweet, Coinbase stated that "Sends and receives" of USDC on Base are now available to New York residents on Coinbase in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps.

    The move is boosted by Coinbase's Virtual Currency Business Activity license from the New York State Department of Financial Services.

    In another announcement, Coinbase stated it will add support for WalletConnect Token (WCT) on the Optimism network. Trading is expected to commence on or after 9 a.m. PT on Aug. 14, 2025, if liquidity conditions are met.

    In separate news, Coinbase has added Useless Coin (USELESS) to its roadmap. Earlier this month, crypto assets Mamo (MAMO), Euler (EUL), Towns Protocol (TOWNS) and Succinct (PROVE) were listed on the platform, now available on Coinbase and in the iOS and Android apps.

    Coinbase to delist two crypto tokens

    Among new listings, Coinbase has revealed its decision to delist Ethernity Chain (ERN). Coinbase, in a recent tweet, stated it plans to suspend trading for Ethernity Chain (ERN) on Aug. 22, 2025, at 2 p.m. ET. Trading of ERN will be suspended on Coinbase (including Coinbase Advanced), Coinbase Exchange and Coinbase Prime.

    Coinbase stated the reason for this was that the migration bridge for ERN to EPIC was closed without advance notice, and the project team has indicated the bridge may not be reopened.

    Based on recent reviews, Coinbase says it will suspend trading for Function X (FX) because the underlying smart contract for the asset supported on Coinbase remains paused by the project team. Trading for Function X (FX) will be suspended on Aug. 15, 2025, at 2 p.m. on Coinbase Simple and Advanced Trade platforms, Coinbase Exchange and Coinbase Prime.

