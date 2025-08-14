Advertisement
    Satoshi Nakamoto Now Richer Than Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Next?

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 14/08/2025 - 13:12
    Bitcoin creator has begun to exceed the world’s richest people in net worth, Bill Gates is behind already
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has now exceeded the legendary billionaire Bill Gates in net worth. It happened after BTC soared to a new all-time high.

    Now that Satoshi is wealthier than the Microsoft co-founder, the Amazon creator, Jeff Bezos, might be next.

    Satoshi beats Gates in terms of net worth

    According to the tracking platform that monitors large crypto transactions, Arkham Intelligence, Satoshi now owns 1.096 million BTC. At the current exchange rate, this is worth a mind-blowing $132,617,682,075. Over the past 24 hours, data shows, this amount has increased by almost 1%.

    As for Bill Gates, his net worth is currently approximately $119 billion. Satoshi is $13.6 billion ahead of the Microsoft creator. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is $235 billion. Facebook and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has a slightly bigger fortune of $272.3 billion. Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk stands above them all with a net worth of $419.5 billion, being the wealthiest man in the world.

    Bitcoin soared to a new all-time high, reaching $124,457 per coin. It happened twelve hours ago. Currently, BTC is changing hands at $118,900 as it is 4.25% down from the new historic price peak.

    SpaceX's Bitcoin bag spikes in value

    Arkham also published data showing that the Bitcoin holdings of one of Elon Musk’s leading companies, SpaceX, have also skyrocketed in value.

    According to Arkham’s tweet, SpaceX still holds 8,285 BTC. The fiat value has increased by 1.67% and now constitutes $1,009,151,394 in fiat.

    As for Tesla, it holds 11,509 Bitcoin valued at $138 billion.

    #Jeff Bezos #Elon Musk #SpaceX
