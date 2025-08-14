Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase CEO: All Assets to Go On-chain

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 14/08/2025 - 13:04
    Coinbase's boss makes profound prediction regarding future of market assets
    Advertisement
    Coinbase CEO: All Assets to Go On-chain
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Brian Armstrong, the chief executive officer of the largest (and the only public-trading so far) cryptocurrency exchange based in the U.S., has shared an optimistic take about the future merging of crypto and conventional market assets.

    Crypto can make all assets more efficient: Armstrong

    The Coinbase CEO has shared an excerpt from a recent podcast where he was invited to be interviewed. There, Armstrong expressed an opinion which, perhaps, many average crypto holders and top executives share.

    Armstrong believes that sooner or later all asset classes and all capital formation will go on-chain.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO: Crypto Tent Is Getting Bigger
    Bitcoin Now Bigger Than Alphabet After Hitting New ATH
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Destroyed Bears, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set to Explode to $0.00002, Solana (SOL) Skyrockets to $200
    BTC, ETH, and SOL Targets Defined by Top Analyst

    Armstrong is certain that this mass transition of capital will eventually take place because all those assets — stocks, commodities, etc. — will function much more efficiently on-chain, thus underscoring the potential transformative impact of blockchain on traditional financial markets and systems.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/14/2025 - 11:03
    ETH New ATH Soon? Key Indicator Suggests So
    ByYuri Molchan

    Here's how it will all start, per Armstrong

    Armstrong reckons that this transition will start gradually. Nothing will happen without the active participation of the proprietors of those assets.

    First, he stated, large companies will opt for blockchain to raise capital. The Coinbase CEO reckons that this will eventually become a “well-trodden path.” The rest of the companies will follow their example, the chief executive said. Crypto exchanges will begin collaborating with those companies and make crypto derivatives based on the assets those companies issue. Therefore, blockchain will efficiently help them to raise funds and attract new investors.

    #Coinbase #Brian Armstrong #Cryptocurrency #Blockchain News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 12:43
    Major Solana (SOL) Whale Stuns Bybit With Multimillion Deposit
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 12:15
    100% Ethereum Holders in Profit, But There's More to Story
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    QF Network Confirms Q4 2025 Mainnet Launch to Redefine Layer-1 Blockchain Performance
    Toobit Celebrates Punchimals ($PUNCHI) Launch with Sold-Out Presale and a $10,000 Trading Carnival
    Sapien Brings Millions of Minds Onchain to Train AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CEO: All Assets to Go On-chain
    Major Solana (SOL) Whale Stuns Bybit With Multimillion Deposit
    100% Ethereum Holders in Profit, But There's More to Story
    Show all