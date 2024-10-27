Advertisement
    Cardano Founder Reveals Timeline for Cardano-Powered Nation

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Charles Hoskinson makes bold prediction for Cardano blockchain
    Sun, 27/10/2024 - 16:02
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano developer Input Output Global (IOG) recently spotlighted a visionary statement by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson hinting at the timeline on which a nation-state would run on Cardano. Hoskinson hints at enormous advancement on the Cardano blockchain within the next six years predicting that a nation-state would run on Cardano by 2030.

    “I believe we can run a nation state on Cardano by 2030,” Input Output cited in a recent tweet, a statement made by Hoskinson in the keynote, "After Voltaire: the next evolution of Cardano."

    On Sept. 1, 2024, Cardano reached a historic milestone by successfully executing the Chang hard fork #1, a landmark achievement in Cardano's journey toward decentralized governance.

    The second controlled Chang hard fork would complete the metamorphosis of Cardano to the age of Voltaire. The current road map anticipates a prerelease of Cardano node v10 for testing with the process to enact the Chang upgrade to begin in November 2024 ushering in a critical phase for Cardano’s governance evolution.

    Cardano's co-founder Charles Hoskinson believes the hard fork to enable Voltaire's governance will reverberate around the world.

    Cardano to run nation states, Charles Hoskinson predicts

    In a recent blog post, Input Output Global shared an extract from an earlier video by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson discussing the Chang upgrade, its significance to Cardano, and the future it may augur. Notably, this piece highlighted the Cardano founder's vision of Cardano running nation-states.

    Related
    Cardano Founder to Share Vision for Cardano at This Keynote Address: Details
    Wed, 10/16/2024 - 14:44
    Cardano Founder to Share Vision for Cardano at This Keynote Address: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Hoskinson predicts: "Cardano is built to look at the world in terms of decades and centuries," further stating that "all economic, political, and social systems have the potential to be touched by a blockchain. And if we continue on our path, that blockchain will be Cardano. The world will run on it because that will be the just thing, and the right thing."

    Hoskinson further stated: "We’ll wake up in the future knowing Cardano’s institutions are strong, the governance is strong. And we’ll know that tomorrow's future will be better than today. I've been to 74 countries in pursuit of my Cardano dream. I've met tens of thousands of people, and I've seen the passion and the enthusiasm, the excitement. Now, I can’t wait to go to 100 countries over the next decade and I can’t wait to see Cardano running nation states. We’re going to make that happen."

    #Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

