Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Community Issued Urgent Scam Alert, Here's What Happened

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano community issued urgent scam alert
    Mon, 14/10/2024 - 13:04
    Cardano Community Issued Urgent Scam Alert, Here's What Happened
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a concerning development for the Cardano ecosystem, the community has issued an urgent scam alert following a hack of the Cardano stablecoin USDM official X handle.

    Advertisement

    This latest breach has been used to promote fake rewards, putting users at risk of significant financial losses.

    Scammers targeted the USDM stablecoin X account, leaving it compromised for the second time. The first occurred last week, in which the team quickly swung to action to regain its account. In both instances, the breach was used to disseminate false information, including fake rewards, luring unsuspecting users into a scam.

    Advertisement

    The Cardano community promptly responded to this threat, issuing warnings across various platforms to alert users of the scam. The community emphasized the importance of not clicking on any links shared by the compromised X account.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Rockets 366% to $1.1 Million in Weekly Fund Flows
    Ripple Mints Gigantic 4.5 Million RLUSD Stablecoin in 24 Hours
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Crucial 'Fake USD' Warning to Investors
    Bitcoin Suddenly Reclaims $64K. Are Bulls in Control?

    Related
    Cardano New Releases Herald Major Network Upgrade for Ecosystem
    Fri, 04/12/2024 - 15:45
    Cardano New Releases Herald Major Network Upgrade for Ecosystem
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This proactive approach aims to protect users from falling victim to the scam being perpetuated. At the time of writing, it seems that the USDM team had regained control of the X account, with the scammers' tweets promptly deleted.

    What's going on in Cardano ecosystem

    Meanwhile, in the broader Cardano ecosystem, preparations are continuing for the Chang #2 hard fork, which would bring Cardano fully compatible with CIP-1694's on-chain governance features.

    Town Hall 178 debuted in Cardano's Project Catalyst. Fund13 proposal submissions are already closed, and the finalization window closes on Oct. 16. Community review registration is open until Oct. 20.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Ecosystem Might Benefit From This New Move: Details
    Mon, 10/30/2023 - 17:05
    Cardano (ADA) Ecosystem Might Benefit From This New Move: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Additionally, new GHC9 benchmarks for node v.9.2 and governance action upgrades are in the works. Cardano-tracer-0.3 has been deployed, with ongoing metrics alignment, and the automation setup and implementation for the beacon have been completed, making it available for testing.

    In the past week, 11 tenets were written toward a blockchain bill of rights to provide a complete overview of how blockchain systems should work and interact with their users and contributors.  These tenets are meant to capture the natural desiderata of these systems and the rights of their users. 

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 14, 2024 - 12:57
    Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Epic Price Breakout This Week: Details
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Oct 14, 2024 - 12:49
    XRP Rockets 366% to $1.1 Million in Weekly Fund Flows
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FILLiquid Launches FIG Staking to Introduce Revenue Sharing for Its FIL Borrowing Platform
    Potech Launches Unparalleled AI Risk Assessment Service in the Middle East at GITEX 2024
    UXLINK Unveils Ambitious Roadmap to Serve 1 Billion Users Globally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Community Issued Urgent Scam Alert, Here's What Happened
    Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Epic Price Breakout This Week: Details
    XRP Rockets 366% to $1.1 Million in Weekly Fund Flows
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD