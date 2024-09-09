    Cardano Reveals Impressive Growth in Monthly Report: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    August saw numerous developments, releases and milestones toward Chang upgrade
    Mon, 9/09/2024 - 16:53
    
    Cardano Foundation shared on-chain stats for the past month of August 2024. In its tweet, the Cardano Foundation highlighted steady growth across the Cardano ecosystem, with an increase in transactions, wallets and native tokens.

    According to an image accompanying the tweet, Cardano network transactions grew 1.51% in August to 95.9 million.

    Wallets grew by 0.67% to 4.87 million, while delegated wallets grew by 1.33 million by 0.98%. Plutus scripts grew by 0.75% in August to 6,709 while native tokens have increased by 0.85% to 10.3 million. Policies grew by 6.53% to 160,299. Meanwhile, transaction types across Cardano account for 31% smart contracts, 49% simple transactions and 20% metadata without smart contracts.

    Cardano keeps growing

    In a separate tweet, Cardano developer Input Output Global (IOG) shared an August development update, revealing major highlights for the month.

    The Cardano ecosystem keeps growing. As of Aug. 30, 2024, IOG revealed 1,373 projects currently building on Cardano. The number of token policies increased by 8,375, and the number of minted native tokens increased by 110,000.

    Plutus scripts grew by 5,995 to a total of 74,729. The total number of transactions increased by 1.5 million over the last month.

    August also saw numerous developments, releases and milestones toward the Chang upgrade.

    The ledger team continued working on the Conway ledger era and testing to ensure a smooth experience for users after the first stage of the Chang upgrade.  

    The Lace team launched Lace v.1.14, offering enhanced wallet functionality and ensuring improved user experience.

    The Plutus team completed conformance testing for all remaining Bitwise primitives (CIP-0122 and CIP-0123), including integerToByteString and byteStringToInteger, enabled with the first stage of the Chang upgrade.

    The Hydra team released version 0.18.0, which includes incremental decommits. It also worked on supporting Hydra Doom, ensuring compatibility with upstream dependencies.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

