Cardano Reveals Impressive Growth in Monthly Report: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano Foundation shared on-chain stats for the past month of August 2024. In its tweet, the Cardano Foundation highlighted steady growth across the Cardano ecosystem, with an increase in transactions, wallets and native tokens.

Advertisement

According to an image accompanying the tweet, Cardano network transactions grew 1.51% in August to 95.9 million.

Cardano's August 2024 On-Chain Stats 📊



We saw steady growth across the @Cardano ecosystem last month—more transactions, more wallets, more native tokens. Onward and upward! pic.twitter.com/fFWes0d0jo — Cardano Foundation (@Cardano_CF) September 9, 2024

Wallets grew by 0.67% to 4.87 million, while delegated wallets grew by 1.33 million by 0.98%. Plutus scripts grew by 0.75% in August to 6,709 while native tokens have increased by 0.85% to 10.3 million. Policies grew by 6.53% to 160,299. Meanwhile, transaction types across Cardano account for 31% smart contracts, 49% simple transactions and 20% metadata without smart contracts.

Advertisement

Cardano keeps growing

In a separate tweet, Cardano developer Input Output Global (IOG) shared an August development update, revealing major highlights for the month.

The Cardano ecosystem keeps growing. As of Aug. 30, 2024, IOG revealed 1,373 projects currently building on Cardano. The number of token policies increased by 8,375, and the number of minted native tokens increased by 110,000.

Plutus scripts grew by 5,995 to a total of 74,729. The total number of transactions increased by 1.5 million over the last month.

August also saw numerous developments, releases and milestones toward the Chang upgrade.

The ledger team continued working on the Conway ledger era and testing to ensure a smooth experience for users after the first stage of the Chang upgrade.

The Lace team launched Lace v.1.14, offering enhanced wallet functionality and ensuring improved user experience.

The Plutus team completed conformance testing for all remaining Bitwise primitives (CIP-0122 and CIP-0123), including integerToByteString and byteStringToInteger, enabled with the first stage of the Chang upgrade.

The Hydra team released version 0.18.0, which includes incremental decommits. It also worked on supporting Hydra Doom, ensuring compatibility with upstream dependencies.