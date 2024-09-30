Cardano (ADA) Nears Historic 100 Million Transactions Milestone: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an exciting development for the cryptocurrency community, the Cardano network is rapidly approaching a historic milestone of 100 million transactions.

According to a recent tweet by Input Output Global, the developer behind Cardano, Cardano is closing fast on 100 million transactions as it marks seven years of uninterrupted activity. The tweet highlighted that Cardano is not just surviving but thriving, with millions of native tokens and nearly 2,000 projects funded through its Catalyst program.

The Cardano network recently celebrated its seventh anniversary, highlighting tremendous growth. According to IOG's most recent update, transactions on the Cardano network have surpassed 96.94 million, with 10.40 million native tokens, 1.335 million delegated wallets and 88,340 plutus scripts.

Cardano's journey over the last seven years has been marked by significant upgrades and transitions through various eras.

The most recent hard fork, Chang, initiated on Sept. 1, 2024, implemented the first batch of decentralized governance elements of CIP-1694, allowing only parameter changes and hard fork initiations, marking the first hard fork in the Conway era. Cardano stepped into Voltaire with this key upgrade.

Cardano founder to review what's next after Voltaire

In a recent tweet, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson confirmed his attendance at two key events, including the the Buenos Aires Cardano Summit to be held in Argentina.

At these key events, Hoskinson will be presenting on the future of Cardano, which will be livestreamed, and also touch on the next road map after Voltaire, as well as marketing, branding and growth.

Voltaire is the final known era of the Cardano roadmap, focusing on decentralized governance. This era provides the final pieces required for the Cardano network to become a self-sustaining system.