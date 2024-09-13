Cardano Creator Shuts Down Ethereum Feud: 'Grow Up and Move On'

The story between Charles Hoskinson and Ethereum (ETH) recently resurfaced in the crypto space, as one of the enthusiasts decided to break down what exactly broke this union.

As many may know, Charles Hoskinson was one of the original cofounders of Ethereum and played a significant role in its early development, including the design of the initial coin offering and the decision to register the Ethereum Foundation in Switzerland.

However, Hoskinson left the Ethereum project to found Cardano, a competing blockchain platform. The reason for his departure is often attributed to disagreements with other Ethereum cofounders, particularly over the direction of the project and its governance.

"Red wedding"

As explained in a recent thread on X, the differences were over the vision of profitability and the organizational structure of the Ethereum blockchain. Hoskinson, for example, wanted to turn it into a trillion-dollar for-profit company, attracting venture capital and monetizing the work of the entity behind the blockchain's development.

The development team, and especially Vitalik Buterin, on the other side, were against such an approach as the consensus among Ethereum's core development team was to create a fully decentralized platform operating within a nonprofit organization.

It all ended with the "Red Wedding," as described by the author of the thread, a "Game of Thrones" reference. Buterin declared Ethereum a nonprofit, and Hoskinson left the project.

After the thread surfaced, the creator of Cardano had some words for its author, advising him to "grow up and move on," because, why do they even care? He said that there are no more unanswered questions about this story, as they have been answered hundreds of times in hundreds of interviews over the past 10 years.

"I am tired of the endless rehashing and re-explaining. Do some basic research and digging," the crypto entrepreneur concluded.