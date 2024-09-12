Ethereum Co-Founder Breaks Silence About Recent ETH Sale

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently addressed his Ethereum (ETH) sale, claiming that it was triggered by "an automatic cowswap twap order."

Buterin claims that the order was set up all the way back on Aug. 29. He added that this sale was the last one.

On Sept. 11, a wallet related to Buterin sold a total of 190 ETH for 441,971 USDC, according to Lookonchain. Earlier today, the firm revealed that the Ethereum co-founder had deposited the 2.27 million USDC tokens obtained from selling ETH over the past two years into the Aave protocol.

As reported by U.Today , Buterin previously denied selling any tokens for personal profit since 2018.

Stricter ecosystem standards

In his recent social media post, Buterin also advocated for stricter ecosystem standards.

From now on, Buterin will only acknowledge "stage 1" projects that have "limited training wheels." This means that these projects are supposed to have a running fraud-proof scheme. "Stage 1" projects are also required to have a security council that is capable of overriding the fraud-proof as well as an upgrade mechanism.

According to the Canadian programmer, this is "a very reasonable" milestone.

The 30-year-old Ethereum (ETH) co-founder says that the era of rolloups being "glorified multisigs" is now over.