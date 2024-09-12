    Ethereum Co-Founder Breaks Silence About Recent ETH Sale

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Buterin has also advocated for stricter ecosystem standards
    Thu, 12/09/2024 - 6:06
    Ethereum Co-Founder Breaks Silence About Recent ETH Sale
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently addressed his Ethereum (ETH) sale, claiming that it was triggered by "an automatic cowswap twap order."

    Buterin claims that the order was set up all the way back on Aug. 29. He added that this sale was the last one. 

    On Sept. 11, a wallet related to Buterin sold a total of 190 ETH for 441,971 USDC, according to Lookonchain. Earlier today, the firm revealed that the Ethereum co-founder had deposited the 2.27 million USDC tokens obtained from selling ETH over the past two years into the Aave protocol. 

    As reported by U.Today, Buterin previously denied selling any tokens for personal profit since 2018. 

    Stricter ecosystem standards 

    In his recent social media post, Buterin also advocated for stricter ecosystem standards.

    From now on, Buterin will only acknowledge "stage 1" projects that have "limited training wheels." This means that these projects are supposed to have a running fraud-proof scheme. "Stage 1" projects are also required to have a security council that is capable of overriding the fraud-proof as well as an upgrade mechanism.

    According to the Canadian programmer, this is "a very reasonable" milestone. 

    The 30-year-old Ethereum (ETH) co-founder says that the era of rolloups being "glorified multisigs" is now over. 

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

